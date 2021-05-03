Andrea Bocelli To Perform With Top Orchestras In The US On Believe North American 2021 Tour





#Postponed date with new on sale. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today (May 3), world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announces he'll perform alongside some of the top orchestras in the U.S. on his upcoming 21-date Believe North American Tour. Following a year of cancelled performances, Bocelli is excited to collaborate with premiere ensembles including the Milwaukee Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Houston Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Sacramento Philharmonic, The Philly POPs, and the Orlando Symphony.Sponsored by global investment firm Stifel, the tour kicks off on Wednesday, October 13, in Milwaukee, WI and will include performances at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (Oct. 24), his first performances ever in Kansas City (Oct. 16) and St. Louis, MO (Oct. 17), as well as a notable performance at Madison Square Garden in New York (Dec. 15).General on sale for Bocelli's 2021 U.S. tour begins today. Tickets available here: gelbproductions.com/tourAhead of the tour, PBS will air Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli: Believe beginning Saturday, June 5 on PBS (check local listings). Recorded on spectacular locations on the scenic island of Malta, this concert performance of music from Bocelli's stunning new album Believe features classic favorites, including "Gratia Plena," a previously unreleased song by Italian composer Ennio Morricone from the acclaimed film Fatima, and a duet with Cecilia Bartoli, along with new interpretations of " Ave Maria " and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."The US tour will also feature performances from Bocelli's uplifting new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs. After a year of Bocelli's record-breaking live-streamed performances that brought comfort to viewers around the globe, Bocelli is bringing his blockbuster live show to US audiences.Additionally, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and " Believe " US Tour is proud to partner with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sale throughout the tour will go towards empowering people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion. More at andreabocellifoundation.org and plus1.org.As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. Bocelli is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world. He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His previous album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.TOUR DATES:OCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center*OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center#OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center*OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center*OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center*OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl #OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena*OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena*NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center*DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena#DEC 5, 2021 / Detroit Caesars Arena*DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center#DEC 11, 2021 / Boston / TD Garden#DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena*DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square Garden*DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena#DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center**New on sale/show#Postponed date with new on sale.



