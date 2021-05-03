Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/05/2021

Lil Baby Drops Remix And Video Of "On Me (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby has released the "On Me (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)" remix track and video, directed by Mike Ho, via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global/Motown Records. The striking video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Hip Hop & BET Jams.

In only 5 months "On Me" has become RIAA certified platinum and is currently a top 5 US streaming hip-hop song. In this year alone the track has amassed over 400M global streams and hit number 1 at Urban Radio (and currently building in the top 10 at Rhythm Radio). An unstoppable artist, Lil Baby's album My Turn became the highest selling and highest streaming album in the US with 25 billion streams.

Last month Lil Baby gave the most relevant moment at the 2021 Grammy's with a powerful performance of his track "The Bigger Picture." NEW YORK TIMES declared "Lil Baby's performance managed to invoke the despair and anger of that moment without it feeling co-opted by the institutions that were playing host," while TIME MAGAZINE stated "Lil Baby literally took to the streets in a searing performance of his Black Lives Matter anthem "The Bigger Picture," his voice gasping and straining poignantly over his rapid-fire syllables about injustice and reform, while Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike offered eloquent support."






