Miranda Lambert With Her Friends Jack Ingram And Jon Randall To Perform Intimate Acoustic Show For Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club Members

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it will host a virtual concert experience featuring Miranda Lambert and her friends Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on May 21, exclusively for members of its Neighbor's Club loyalty program.For the virtual concert, Miranda will perform alongside singer-songwriters Jack and Jon at Green's Grocery in Historic Leiper's Fork, near Franklin, Tennessee. The trio co-wrote Miranda's hit song "Tin Man" and recently collaborated on a new album, The Marfa Tapes, slated to be released on May 7."Jack, Jon and I are excited to bring our music to the members of the Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club," said Miranda Lambert. "For me, the relationship with Tractor Supply is personal and very meaningful because together, through the MuttNation pet line and On The Farm pet foods, we've been able to help thousands of shelter animals across the country -- and we look forward to growing the partnership over the years ahead."The intimate, acoustic performance will begin at 8 p.m. CT and last approximately 30 minutes. Miranda, Jack and Jon will perform songs from their new album, as well as some of Miranda's greatest hits. Neighbor's Club members will receive an email invitation and link to view the show on Thursday, May 20th to the email address associated with their account.The exclusive performance is just one of many "members only" benefits offered to Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club members. Customers can join Neighbor's Club for free by signing up at their local store, online at www.NeighborsClub.com or through the Tractor Supply mobile app."We recently relaunched our Neighbor's Club to provide exclusive new features for our most loyal customers and are thrilled to include this intimate performance among them," said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Miranda Lambert is not only an immensely talented musician and songwriter, but she has been a great friend and dedicated partner to Tractor Supply for years. We are grateful that she will be sharing her award-winning music with our Neighbors, who we know are some of her biggest fans. We can't wait to bring them this one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunity."Tractor Supply is the exclusive home to Miranda's MuttNation line of food, treats, pet beds and accessories. The Company also partners with Lambert's MuttNation Foundation for the Mutts Across America program to support animal shelters across the country. To learn more about Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club loyalty program, visit NeighborsClub.com, download the Tractor Supply app or follow along on Tractor Supply's Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about MuttNation, visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation.Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



