Cathy Johnson Releases New Single, Where Hope Is The Goal And Music Is The Medium

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cathy Johnson has released her single 'Be My Home' across all major streaming platforms. Working with The Online Recording Studio's Executive Producer Dave Gerhart, Cathy wrote and created this track as a collaboration with her husband Avinash Joseph.

Cathy Johnson is an Indian-born, California-raised singer/songwriter with a passion for bringing authenticity through the versatility of music and lyrics. Her unique upbringing allowed her to experience life and creative expression in different cultures, where she witnessed stories from around the world that shaped her thinking and in turn shaped the way she writes and makes music. Cathy grew up listening to all kinds of genres from punk rock to R&B, and it shows in her creative process - that everyone can find a little something that speaks to them. Now, Cathy draws on her experience as a counsellor whilst songwriting and found that her practice in that field showed her the reality of mental health struggles in everyday life. Cathy has always been passionate about mental health issues and now believes in the power of music to help bring healing, after seeing it first hand.



Many of Cathy's original pieces relate back to this, with the lyrics of her upcoming single 'Frozen' highlighting mental health and the struggle with hopelessness when your purpose is tied to what you do instead of who you are. It's important for Cathy to use her platform to highlight many mental health issues like depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and even abuse. She believes that through the medium of music, you can bring people together and make a change.



Cathy's first public performance was at the age of 17, where she performed an original song for a talent show. Crippled with stage fright, Cathy walked to the stage and prayed for a miracle. To her surprise, she sang and played so flawlessly, that when she finished, she received great praise from people of all backgrounds. Everyone she spoke to felt they resonated with the music. This showed Cathy how her music is relatable to so many different audiences, and reemphasised her passion for creating music for all. She went on to win the entire competition, and for the first time in her life, she felt like she did what she was meant to be doing. Cathy remembers the moment: "The feeling was euphoric, I felt like I was created for this very purpose and God was smiling down on me. I'll never forget that experience."



Cathy's husband (Avinash Joseph) is also a talented musician and when they collaborate - it's been described as 'like magic'. Working together, they combine their unique influences and are always trying to create something new musically. Now in 2021, the industry needs to hear from musicians like Cathy with rich, diverse cultural experiences and heritage because it reaches the masses and brings a new layer to the music scene. Cathy is one of the only Indian artists making music that relates to both Christians and non-Christians alike.



'Be My Home' is a powerful rock song, with a contemplative message and alternative tone. With this song, Cathy wanted her lyrics to express how a home can be a difficult word to define depending on our experiences of it growing up. Cathy explains: "As Christians, we are promised a true sense of "home" and belonging in Christ, and yet we can still ache and compare our sense of belonging with others. This song is really a desperate cry for help - that amidst the chaos and uncertainty of circumstances, we still long for faith over fear." This track is stylistically unique with influences of Metal from her husband (Avinash Joseph) giving a rock edge, and it being a truly collaborative effort with Avinash creating the melody before Cathy added the lyrics.



2021 is set to be a fantastic year for Cathy, with several more tracks in the pipeline, each reflecting the mental journey of pursuing your passion. 'Frozen' lyrically follows the narrative of a person dealing with purposelessness and self-doubt, presented as an unravelling of emotions. The track was written from raw emotion, and it's melancholic in its feel - mellow with soft piano and guitar picking. The next track currently in production is 'Anchor' - created as a 'coming out song' This is where Cathy as an artist, shines a spotlight on those crippling doubts and anxieties and dialogue with them. It is a powerful rock song, inspired heavily by Paramore, and is a declaration of a breakthrough.



Cathy Johnson is an Indian-born, California-raised singer/songwriter with a passion for bringing authenticity through the versatility of music and lyrics. Her unique upbringing allowed her to experience life and creative expression in different cultures, where she witnessed stories from around the world that shaped her thinking and in turn shaped the way she writes and makes music.



