Chris Lane Doubles Down On New Music With "Summer Job Money" Out Now



Lane puts a down-payment on love in "Summer Job Money." a shimmering tribute to a priceless kind of attraction. It's a flirtatious jam with a charming nostalgic core: willing to spend it all in the name of romance. Full of upbeat acoustic energy, "Summer Job Money" is penned by John Byron and



"I've always loved nostalgic Country songs that take you back to a certain time and place," shares Lane. "When I first heard 'Summer Job Money,' it immediately gave me that same kind of feeling. I worked a landscaping job up until the very moment I signed my record deal, so I related to the song and knew I wanted to record it. I'm pumped to share it, and hope y'all have a blast singing it when we get out there to play it live!"



The track's official music video (watch below) premiered on this weekend's CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday (1/5) and Sunday (2/5), with fans in New York City able to see it again on ViacomCBS' Times



"Fill Them Boots" kicked up dust right out of the gate, following its world premiere with iHeartCountry. American Songwriter noted the track "feels like the right step forward," while Billboard included the "sweet midtempo toe-tapper" in their "First Country" weekly compilation of the best new Country releases. All Access raved: "a great follow up to Lane's last #1 single, "Big, Big Plans," we're certain that this one will have no problem filling its boots."



More new music is on the way for Lane, who is following up three #1 hits and 1.2 BILLION career on-demand streams. He is set to hit the road with his high-energy live show beginning this summer, and will join

Listen to "Summer Job Money" here: https://iamchrislane.lnk.to/SummerJobMoney

Listen to "Fill Them Boots" here: https://chrislane.ffm.to/fillthemboots



Chris Lane's star continues to rise with 1.2 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1 hits - PLATINUM "Fix", 2X PLATINUM "

