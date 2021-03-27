Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 05/05/2021

K-$tars Release New Album "A Voice Unheard"

K-$tars Release New Album "A Voice Unheard"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artist: K-$TARS
Album Title: A Voice Unheard
DyverCity Entertainment LLC
March 27th 2021 (Album Release Date)

K-$TARS is an emerging, independent, alternative rap artist who has recently released his long-awaited debut album "A Voice Unheard."
K-$TARS was born and raised in the streets of Los Angeles, CA where he took a liking to music at a young age. He was inspired by the likes of Eminem, Kanye West, Kid Cudi and many others. Leaving the Golden State at the tender age of 18, his journeys landed him in Norfolk, VA where he resided for eight years. He is currently back in California working on his next album but during his tenure in VA, He served in the U.S. Navy, discovered his passion for creating his own unique brand of music and began building the infrastructure for his independent record label, DyverCity Entertainment LLC.

Led by his three singles "Who I Am feat. NALO," "Out of Pocket" and "Sleeping Alone," "A Voice Unheard" is a very eclectic album that gives you a diverse, personal, emotional and very in depth look into the inner mind and thoughts of K-$TARS with aggressive, sad but also light-hearted, soothing Kid Cudi-Esque type vibes.

Website: www.dyvercityentertainment.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kstarsdcent
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL_ZvkmcImk






