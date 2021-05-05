April Rose Gabrielli Signs To BMG Rights



April has performed across the U.S, Canada and



April's primary instrument is piano, she began to write full-length musicals, stories and poems in her teenage years and ultimately, they became her first lyrics; her process today remains the same. Honest poetry, meets pop melodies, meets powerhouse rock vocals.



Notable credits include: "Let Me Help" COVID benefit 2020 w/ Sir Patrick Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Rick Wakeman & Julian Lennon; Montage Mountain w/



Kate Hyman: I am beyond thrilled that we have signed to BMG Publishing April Rose Gabrielli.

April is an excellent writer/artist. She is versatile as well, writing personal heartfelt ballads and powerful rock songs, with such a strong voice that is immediately recognizable. She is also a pleasure to work with and smart as a whip.



April remarks: I am so looking forward to making my solo music debut in 2021 with the help of the team at BMG, A&R/EVP Kate Hyman and my incredible manager John Velasco! I have been spending the last year or so working like crazy with Jacob Kulick,



Press quotes:

"Her vocal range will give you goosebumps throughout the song, underscoring the darkness and melancholy of the lyrics." - NPR Tiny Desk

"She confidently belts high notes without holding back, sending chills down the listener's spine" - Medium

Named 1 of 110 "Students to Watch in The Entertainment Industry" in Variety Magazine.



website - www.aprilrosegabrielli.com

facebook - www.facebook.com/aprilrosegabrielli

instagram - www.instagram.com/aprilrosegabrielli

twitter - www.twitter.com/aprilrosegabrie

tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@aprilrosegabrielli New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Starting the year on a high note, Songwriter/Singer, April Rose Gabrielli has signed an exclusive songwriting agreement with BMG Rights.April has performed across the U.S, Canada and Israel as a solo headliner and a keyboard/synth player in pop & rock bands alike. After meeting with BMG publishing representative Kate Hyman last year, she immediately found a person who not only appreciates songwriters, but is passionate in the help and guidance she gives them.April's primary instrument is piano, she began to write full-length musicals, stories and poems in her teenage years and ultimately, they became her first lyrics; her process today remains the same. Honest poetry, meets pop melodies, meets powerhouse rock vocals.Notable credits include: "Let Me Help" COVID benefit 2020 w/ Sir Patrick Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Rick Wakeman & Julian Lennon; Montage Mountain w/ Jimmy Eat World & Third Eye Blind; Webster Hall w/ Metro Station & Palaye Royale; US + Canada tour w/ Andy Black, The Faim & Kulick; Performances at: Gramercy Theatre, Knitting Factory, Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall & Sofar Sounds and "Scatterbrain" (Co-write w/ Kulick, RCA + Sony) 670K+ streams.Kate Hyman: I am beyond thrilled that we have signed to BMG Publishing April Rose Gabrielli.April is an excellent writer/artist. She is versatile as well, writing personal heartfelt ballads and powerful rock songs, with such a strong voice that is immediately recognizable. She is also a pleasure to work with and smart as a whip.April remarks: I am so looking forward to making my solo music debut in 2021 with the help of the team at BMG, A&R/EVP Kate Hyman and my incredible manager John Velasco! I have been spending the last year or so working like crazy with Jacob Kulick, Kevin Eiserman, Kevin Salem and other phenomenal writers on creating some of the most authentic songs I feel I've written to date. I can't wait for everyone to hear my true sound on these songs that mean so much to me.Press quotes:"Her vocal range will give you goosebumps throughout the song, underscoring the darkness and melancholy of the lyrics." - NPR Tiny Desk"She confidently belts high notes without holding back, sending chills down the listener's spine" - MediumNamed 1 of 110 "Students to Watch in The Entertainment Industry" in Variety Magazine.website - www.aprilrosegabrielli.comfacebook - www.facebook.com/aprilrosegabrielliinstagram - www.instagram.com/aprilrosegabriellitwitter - www.twitter.com/aprilrosegabrietiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@aprilrosegabrielli



