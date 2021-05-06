Star-Studded Lineup Of Presenters For The 2021 "MTV Movie & Tv Awards" Epic Two-Night Event



· Additional details about the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED," including performers and honorees, will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!



· MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:

· Addison Rae (actor and content creator; nominated for "Breakthrough Social Star")

· Anthony Mackie (actor; nominated for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

· Chase Stokes (actor; nominated for Outer Banks)

· Eric Andre (actor; nominated for Bad Trip)

· Henry Golding (actor; Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins)

· Jacob Elordi (actor; Euphoria)

· Jonathan Daviss (actor; Outer Banks)

· Justin Hartley (actor; This Is Us)

· Madelyn Cline (actor; nominated for Outer Banks)

· Madison Bailey (actor; Outer Banks)

· Nasim Pedrad (actor; Chad)

· Patrick Wilson (actor; The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)

· Riley Keough (actor; Zola)

· Rudy Pankow (actor; Outer Banks)

· Tanner Buchanan (actor; He's All That)

· Taylour Paige (actor; Zola)

· Tom Hiddleston (actor; Loki)

· Vera Farmiga (actor; The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)

· Yvonne Orji (actor; Vacation Friends)



· MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:

· Angelina Pivarnick (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

· Anna Shay (TV personality; Bling Empire)

· Bretman Rock (star of MTV's Following: Bretman Rock; digital creator; nominated for "Breakthrough Social Star")

· Brie Bella (TV personality;

· Charli D'Amelio (digital creator, dancer, star of The D'Amelio Show; nominated for "Breakthrough Social Star")

· Chrishell Stause (TV personality; nominated for Selling Sunset)

· Christine Chiu (TV personality; Bling Empire)

· Christine Quinn (TV personality; nominated for Selling Sunset)

· Dixie D'Amelio (digital creator, music artist, star of The D'Amelio Show)

· Gottmik (TV personality; nominated for RuPaul's Drag Race)

· Heather Rae Young (TV personality; Selling Sunset)

· Jenni 'JWoww' Farley (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

· Kim Lee (TV personality; Bling Empire)

· Marc D'Amelio (digital creator, podcast host, star of the The D'Amelio Show)

· Mary Fitzgerald (TV personality; Selling Sunset)

· Princess Love (fashion designer; Love & Hip Hop Hollywood)

· Symone (TV personality; nominated for RuPaul's Drag Race)

· Tayshia Adams (TV personality; The Bachelorette)

· Winnie Harlow (model/TV personality; Making the Cut)



· Previously announced:

· This year, the highly anticipated "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will be an epic two-night Los Angeles takeover honoring the biggest and best in movies and television.

· The 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will be hosted by comedian

· Winners of scripted categories will be announced during 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" Sunday, May 16.

· Immediately following, MTV will air the inaugural "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" hosted by comedian

· Winners of UNSCRIPTED categories will be revealed during the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" on Monday, May 17.

· NOMINATIONS: MTV announced nominees for the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED." Highlights include:

· WandaVision (5), Emily In Paris (4), The Boys (4), Bridgerton (3), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (3) and The Mandalorian (3) lead "MTV Movie & TV Awards" nominations.

· RuPaul's Drag Race (4), 90 Day Fiancé (2), Bling

· Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the "Best Performance in a Movie" category for his role in Ma Rainey's

· First-time "MTV Movie & TV Awards" nominees include: Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman),

· PRODUCTION CREDITS: Executive Producers for both the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and

