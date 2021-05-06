Gregory Porter Announces The Porterhouse With Gregory Porter, Presented By CITI





New episodes of The PorterHouse will premiere at 9a PDT / 12p EDT / 5p BST / 6pm CEST each Wednesday on The Infatuation and Zagat's YouTube channels, each with its own theme, special song inspiration, or life experience behind it. The series will feature highlights from Porter's music catalog throughout, including selections from his latest release, 2020's GRAMMY-nominated (Best R&B Album) ALL RISE. Tune into the first episode on Wednesday (May 12) HERE: https://bit.ly/3eXcCEt



"Music and food, two things in life I truly love, have always been connected," says Porter. "The kitchen was actually my home before I ever stepped on stage. Food is not just food, it's tradition, it's family, it's roots, and that's what music is. When I make a beautiful dish, something that makes people feel good and it brightens their face and lightens their mood, this is the way I think about music. Writing songs and creating dishes have always inspired me."



Presented by Citi, The PorterHouse will feature Porter sharing recipes inspired by his local community, experiences from touring the globe and family traditions from growing up in Bakersfield with his mother and seven siblings. The sixth episode will showcase the importance of giving back amid record levels of food insecurity in the United States, with a food donation at a local ministry and soup kitchen operated by Porter's brother Dionne. As part of its support of The PorterHouse, Citi has pledged an additional donation to longtime partner No Kid Hungry to provide up to 100,000 meals for U.S. families in need.



"We are always looking for exciting ways to give Citi clients access to exclusive talent and experiences," said Carla Hassan, Citi's Chief Marketing Officer. "The PorterHouse with



The series' first episode is centered around Porter's beef borscht recipe—a dish he enjoyed on his first tours of Russia that incorporates elements of his wife Victoria's family recipe. Select episodes will feature entrees paired with wines from Halleck Vineyard, an award-winning family winery based in Sebastopol, California.



Halleck Vineyard has been judged among the finest wines in the world for years running. Located in Sonoma County, California, the winery partners with worthy causes across the country to build and sustain community.



After the first season's sixth episode airs June 16, Citi will present an exclusive finale event for cardmembers on







