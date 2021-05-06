Gears New Single/Video "Game"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GEARS HAS RELEASED their single/video "GAME" (4/30) written from the heart and soul of why GEARS continues to make music - it is their hard rock-driven passion. "GAME" follows GEARS last single/video "So What?" which made a statement regarding religion and our society. As Gears continues to write and produce their music presents meaning. Coming from the mind of Trip Six their latest, "GAME", takes to task the hard work of keeping the faith in the grind of making music. GEARS never fails to grab the listeners with their phenomenal cutting-edge hard rock.



GEARS firmly delivers a heavy active hard rock sound and creates a background of combustion that stays in the brain and plays over in your head again and again. "GAME" is released with TLG Entertainment/INgrooves.

"The most difficult thing that I have ever set out to accomplish has been to "make it" in the music industry.



GEARS has come a long way in a rather short amount of time and while I'm not sure if we will ever become "successful" in this industry so that we are able to make a comfortable living doing what we love, what I do know is that I feel most alive when I'm on that stage. Watching the crowd not only enjoying the music but singing along right there with us, meeting our fans after the show at the merch table, listening to how much they enjoy our music. I love everything about it. The hugs, hearing how much our music has done for them, in some cases even saving their life. For me, that is success, point-blank.

So for now, we will continue to play this game. The music will go on and not only because it's my passion, but because of you, our FAMZ. Your happiness will always be important." - Trip Six



