Pop / Rock 06/05/2021

Sharon Van Etten Releases Amazon Original Live Album 'Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sharon Van Etten releases her new Amazon Original live album epic Ten: Live From Zebulon available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. The album documents Van Etten's April 2021 virtual concert from Zebulon LA, where she performed her seminal album epic in its entirety. Amazon Music HD customers using an Echo Studio can listen to Sharon Van Etten's Amazon Original album in immersive 3D Audio mixed by Emily Lazar, which turns her performance into a unique, multidimensional audio experience.

Sharon Van Etten's epic was originally released in 2010. epic Ten, released digitally last month and physically on June 11th via Ba Da Bing, celebrates the 10th anniversary of epic's release. It's a double LP including the original epic and an album of epic covers by Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, IDLES, Big Red Machine, St. Panther, and Courtney Barnett ft. Vagabon. As described by Van Etten, "epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist - going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up."

Amazon Music listeners can simply ask, "Alexa play the new album from Sharon Van Etten" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Sharon Van Etten, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.






