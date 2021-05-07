Five Finger Death Punch Release Official Music Video For 'Darnkess Settles In'



In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed upon only one other recording artist previously: Elvis Presley. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, one of the most iconic and successful acts in modern music, dropped the official music video for their new single "Darkness Settles In."The track, a fan favorite taken from their latest #1-charting and critically-praised studio album F8, was produced by the band, alongside music super-producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc.). Sonically, it takes listeners on a journey, starting from a place of stripped-down rawness and eventually reaching explosive, anthemic heights, truly embodying the full emotional spectrum of the band's sound that has made them one of the top 2 listened to rock bands in the world, based on sales and streaming data. The single follows in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes, "Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off," and "Living The Dream," all of which reached number one on U.S. rock radio.The new video highlights the band's high-energy spirit that has captured millions of fans worldwide. It combines epic performance shots, showcasing the group's eagerness to get back out on the road, and an exclusive first look at footage from the upcoming horror-thriller film THE RETALIATORS. The track will be included on the film's original soundtrack, of which the band take center stage in an all-star tracklisting from some of the biggest names in rock. Additionally, the band will be seen starring in special cameos in the movie, due later this year.The band was also recently announced as one of the top 5 finalists for Top Rock Artist at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. They were also announced as a nominee for Rock Artist of the Year at this year's iHeart Radio Music Awards, which air on FOX on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.Last month, Five Finger Death Punch was revealed as a headliner for Nova Rock Festival 2022. They will take the main stage at Pannonia Fields on Sunday, June 12, 2020. For more information, please visit www.novarock.atFIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have amassed over 7.6 billion streams and 3 billion video views to date and sold over 1 million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone. They are the 2nd biggest artist in the hard rock space measured by total consumption (sales and streams), surpassed only by Metallica. Recently signed to Better Noise Music, they've garnered 25 top 10 hit singles and 11 #1 singles.Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world.Since their debut album, The Way of the Fist came out in 2007 the band has released six consecutive albums that were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart topping Greatest Hits albums.In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed upon only one other recording artist previously: Elvis Presley.



