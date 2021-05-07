Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 07/05/2021

Soft Cell Celebrate 40 Years Of 'Tainted Love' With Special Collector's Single Release

Soft Cell Celebrate 40 Years Of 'Tainted Love' With Special Collector's Single Release
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The year was 1981 and British synth pop duo Soft Cell had just watched their debut single "Memorabilia" fail to chart. Feeling the pressure from their label, the band went for broke with a risky maneuver, releasing their downtempo cover version of a 1964 Northern Soul tune by Gloria Jones called "Tainted Love."
The gamble paid off as the single rocketed to the top of the charts, becoming the best-selling single in the UK for that year as well as helping make their debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret one of the most iconic synthpop albums of all-time!

Now, in celebration of the single's 40th anniversary, a special collector's limited edition vinyl EP is being released. Featuring a recently recorded version of the song produced by versatile German producer/artist Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps, this deluxe single release also includes a stunning, never-before-released acapella mix that showcases Marc Almond's brilliant voice and several remixes including a brand new one from producer DJ Hell.

And as a special bonus treat, the release also features a fantastic bonus track, a rare duet between Almond and Andi Sex Gang from 1983!
Tainted Love will be available for a limited time only on 12" colored vinyl in a gatefold jacket, 7" colored vinyl, digipak CD, and on digital platforms everywhere!
Listen below:






Most read news of the week
P!NK Will Receive Icon Award At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Chris Lane Doubles Down On New Music With "Summer Job Money" Out Now
The Private Language Calls For Intervention In Music Clip "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"
Purpose Driven Events Announces Expansion And Details For 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis She Walks In Beauty - New Album Out Now!
Lil Baby Drops Remix And Video Of "On Me (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)"
Imagine Dragons Unveil "Cutthroat" Music Video Starring Olivia Munn
Madi Diaz Releases New Single/video "Nervous"
Sharon Van Etten Releases Amazon Original Live Album 'Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0174000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023772716522217 secs