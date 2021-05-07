Conan Gray Releases New Song "Astronomy" Today



Platinum selling, chart topping, pop singer and songwriter Conan Gray returns new track "Astronomy" today.

On the new track Conan said: "'Astronomy' is about that slow, painful, often denial inducing process of growing apart from somebody. That moment when all of a sudden you look at that person you've loved for years and realize you no longer know them. That you two exist on two different worlds now. I find the worst heartbreaks happen slowly. No blowout fight and slamming doors and showing up on doorsteps while it's raining. Just a gradual decaying of love with nothing left to do to stop it from slipping away. There's no explanation, nobody to blame. That hurts the most."

Look out for more new music later this year...

Long before closing in on nearly 4 billion streams in three years, achieving platinum singles, and attracting unanimous applause courtesy of everyone from Sir Elton John to Taylor Swift, Conan Gray turned his bedroom into an escape from the darkness around him and a de facto creative hive.

At just 12-years-old, the Central Texas native wrote songs at a feverish pace and engaged followers on social media with a flurry of content, including hand drawings, photographs, Vlogs, and raw thoughts. By the time he released his debut single "Idle Town" in 2018, the audience was not only ready for what he had to say, but they also needed it. Over the next three years, he filled that need with the Sunset Season EP, three sold out North American tours and two sold out European tours, and his 2020 full-length debut album, Kid Krow [Republic Records]. The RIAA certified Gold record bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart, #2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and #5 on the Top 200, scoring "The Top New Artist Debut of 2020" and "The Top Solo Full Length Album Debut of 2020." It yielded a pair of platinum singles—" Heather " and "Maniac." Along the way, he delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Crowned "Best New Artist" by Billboard and touted among People's "Ones To Watch," he also garnered praise from Vogue, V Man, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Paper, The Fader, Forbes, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, and many more.

This year he released new track " Overdrive " and was hand selected by Taylor Swift to preview some of her newly re-recorded songs online. Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021, he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon.




