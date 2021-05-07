Juno Award Nominated R&B Artist Emanuel Shares New Single 'Worldwide'





twitter.com/cellulardada New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian R&B phenom Emanuel releases his new single 'Worldwide' via Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, and Motown Records. Described by Emanuel as a manifestation mantra, 'Worldwide' captures a time when dreams were still dreams - before his music was streamed millions of times around the globe and his talent was admired by fans and critics alike.Created in his producer/collaborator Bedroom's basement, Emanuel recalls that the lyrics "floated up to the surface" as 'Worldwide' spontaneously took shape: "During that time, we were really dreaming out loud in the way that we would talk about our futures and in the way that we were trying to summon this grand reality. This song was really born from the deep want to take the music to the world." Years later, 'Worldwide' has morphed from a manifestation mantra into a song of celebration and a prayer for the future."This past year has been a great learning experience for what it means to really manifest something and be appreciative of the things you've been able to uncover and draw from within yourself and make reality," says Emanuel. "But even though we've manifested certain aspects of the song - and that's a beautiful thing - it still wants to be seen out in its fullness. 'Worldwide' is a song of affirmation and it's become a prayer to be able to continue until all of those goals are met in their completion."The dream to connect with people in the cities and countries he sings about is still very real for Emanuel since the pandemic has prevented him from bringing his music to stages around the world. "It's wild to me how prophetic music can be. I'm still imagining going to those places, smelling the air, performing in front of crowds, and being able to truly live out what the song is talking about: to be able to take the message, the energy we bring, the light we've been blessed with; to be able to share that while also being open to receiving wisdom and exporting that back so we can enrich the places we're in. That beautiful exchange, that's the heart of it."Mixed by Gary Noble (Amy Winehouse, Nas, Public Enemy), " Worldwide " is the final glimpse into ALT THERAPY, Emanuel's inaugural full-length project, before the album makes its eagerly anticipated debut on June 16th.Earlier this Spring, Emanuel was honoured with his first JUNO Award nomination. His critically acclaimed debut EP Session 1: Disillusion has been nominated for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year which will be awarded at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards this June.With over 21 million global streams, the first-generation Canadian has had a breakout year establishing his artistry through meaningful, expressive music in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world." Since releasing his debut single 'Need You' one year ago, Emanuel has achieved international acclaim for his undeniable talent and introspective, emotionally charged music. Released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Need You' quickly became an early quarantine anthem as people from over 20 countries submitted personal videos and photos for the collaborative music video curated by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, producer and Executive Producer of Emanuel's debut album Idris Elba OBE. Before even releasing his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion (shared with the world on Juneteenth), Emanuel was named Apple Music's New Artist of the Week, one of Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, a Soundcloud Featured Artist, and a Spotify "On The Radar" Artist. Following the release of the EP, Emanuel became the first ever artist to be chosen for Spotify's On The Radar program in Canada and was also named the Beats Artist of the Week. In October of 2020, Emanuel released 'Black Woman', the first single from his sophomore EP, alongside a digital portrait series that honoured Black female leaders in the Toronto's artistic and advocacy communities. The portraits towered over Toronto's Yonge & Dundas Square for the first week of release on a bespoke Spotify billboard, the first ever of its kind. Alongside the December release of his Session 2: Transformation EP, Emanuel announced that legendary Motown Records would be his U.S. label partner. After making several end of year lists (including EARMILK's Best Songs of 2020, Complex's 25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021 and Rolling Stone India's Top 100 Songs of 2020), Emanuel's momentum has only continued into 2021. With the achievement of his first JUNO Award nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and the upcoming release of his debut full length album ALT THERAPY, Emanuel is positioned to have another massive year of artistic growth and accomplishment.www.cellulardada.comwww.facebook.com/CellularDadawww.instagram.com/cellulardadatwitter.com/cellulardada



