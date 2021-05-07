Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled North American Dates For His World Tour, Adds New Shows In 2022





Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit "Peaches." With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners.



The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San

"We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet," said Justin Bieber. "I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."



As the official wireless partner for the



Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. More details at justinbiebermusic.com soon.



A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.



JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center***

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center***

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

Sunday, April 24, 2022 DesMoines, IA Wells Fargo Arena***

Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center***

Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena***

Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden

Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

***On Sale Soon

