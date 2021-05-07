Skynd Release "Michelle Carter" Single And Video; Announce February 2022 European Tour





SKYND is the dark creative outlet and the alter ego of its lead singer, Skynd, and producer and multi-instrumentalist Father. Having released Chapter I in 2018 followed by Chapter II in 2019, and now with over 18 million hits on YouTube, "Michelle Carter" marks the second single in Chapter III, following 2020's "Columbine".



Chapter III will continue their exploration of the darkest and most disturbing parts of the human psyche following their belief that 'those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it'. SKYND are known for taking inspiration from inexplicable and brutal criminal cases and the mystery surrounding unsolved deaths and transforming them into songs to remind us of the darkness within the human psyche.



"This is unlike any of the other cases I have focused on" says Skynd; "Crime has changed since the advent of smartphones. This is a very modern true crime case, the fact that there is a written record of everything that they wrote each other… This really helped me in the research phase, as I was able to use their actual words, because they were available to me. The quote, "Sometimes things happen and we never have the answer why" - this really stuck with me, because I still don't understand, and I'm not sure that anyone definitively does."



Speaking about the video, she adds; "The thought was to take this different kind of song, and make a different kind of video. "It made sense to make this our first lyric video since this lends well to the case, due to the text messages as the focus. But we couldn't simply make a lyric video, we had to do something special. We decided to go with light based on how Michelle Carter portrayed herself in court, relying on innocence and florals. White seems innocent, but if you have one bloodstain on a white surface, you can't hide it." Video director Luzian Schlatter adds "Once you are aware that the lyrics of this song are an arrangement of the actual text messages from the Michelle Carter case, this music video gains its level of depth".



The live tour in February 2022 will mark SKYND's first headline tour - full dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now. "I am looking forward to this, I can't wait" says Skynd; "I was due to tour after the



SKYND LIVE 2022:

01.02 Helsinki FI ●︎ Tavastia

04.02 Oslo NO ●︎ Krøsset

05.02 Stockholm SE ●︎ Nalen Klubb

07.02 Copenhagen DK ●︎ Pumpehuset

08.02 Hamburg DE ●︎ Logo

09.02 Berlin DE ●︎ Cassiopeia

10.02 Prague CZ ●︎ Rock Cafe

11.02 Munich DE ●︎ Feierwerk

12.02 Köln DE ●︎ Luxor

14.02 Antwerp BE ●︎ Kavka

15.02 Paris FR ●︎ Les Etoiles

16.02 Amsterdam NL ●︎ Melkweg

18.02 London UK ●︎ Islington Academy

19.02 Manchester UK ●︎ Deaf Institute

20.02 Glasgow UK ●︎ King Tut's

21.02 Birmingham UK ●︎ Mama Roux



We all conceal something behind the earthly façade we show to the world. Maybe it's an unspoken fetish. Perhaps it's a covetous urge. Or it could just be the kind of darkness we acknowledge in passing—but don't dare reference out loud. SKYND peel back those layers and uncover what lurks beneath in all of its painful glory. The industrialized gothic electronic duo—Skynd [lead vocals] and " Father " [producer, multi-instrumentalist]—exorcize beauty by bloodletting as they mine some of history's most baffling, bizarre, and brutal crimes across their Chapter I and Chapter II EPs.




