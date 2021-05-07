Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/05/2021

Joywave Releases "Every Window Is A Mirror" Of Their Upcoming EP Set To Release June 25, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Joywave released "Every Window is a Mirror," the first single off their upcoming EP of the same name releasing June 25th. Written and recorded during quarantine in the 'Joycave,' a reference to Joywave frontman Daniel Armbruster's tricked out basement studio, the song has an instantly infectious chorus and speaks to self-reflection as we look out at others. Armbruster offers this insight on the song:
"The imagery in the song is thinking you're looking through a clear pane of glass, only to discover upon further inspection that you can see yourself in it, some of the room you're in reflected in it - and it might be a little dirtier than you thought when you're up close."

EVERY WINDOW IS A MIRROR EP TRACKLIST:
Pray For A Reboot
Every Window Is A Mirror
After Coffee
The Inversion

The Rochester, NY-based band has also been busy creating something other than music — coffee. Collaborating again with Rochester based Glen Edith Coffee Roasters, Joywave recently unveiled Joywave 4. This marks the fourth release in a series of original coffee blends they've been creating with Glen Edith Coffee Roasters since 2015 and is just one of the local entrepreneurial projects that showcases the Joywave's commitment to their hometown.
https://www.glenedithcoffee.com/products/joewave-blend?variant=8093952707

While separated for the last year, the band — Daniel Armbruster: Vocals * Paul Brenner: Drums * Joseph Morinelli: Guitar* Benjamin Bailey: keyboard — are now literally getting back together and looking forward to unleashing more music, producing more innovative creative visuals and getting back to performing live this year, including a performance at Riot Fest in September.






