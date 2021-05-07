Shae Universe Unveils Brand New Track '111'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blossoming into one of R&B's most promising prospects, Shaé Universe makes music that enchants and inspires. Set to release her ethereal new single '111', the Hertfordshire artist's talent continues to intrigue, with an array of the industry's finest queuing up to create tracks with her. Click below to listen to the track:

https://open.spotify.com/track/4Nu4IWopPbPUdcZJfTPu9Z



'111', a nod to the concept of angel numbers and their spiritual awakenings, is a luscious slice of soul that bears a profoundly personal message for the 25-year-old singer-songwriter. With a syncopated melody consisting of delicate riffs, simmering 808's and soaring synth patterns, Shae's silky vocals capture the depth of the song's meaning, as celestial harmonies cushion her every word. The lyrics tell of the power that manifestation and desire can bring into one's life, an experience that Shaé Universe opened up to late last year that inspired the track.



