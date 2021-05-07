STAIND Live: It's Been Awhile Album Out Today / Break The Cycle Livestream Sat 5/8



Mudshovel (Live) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) STAIND has released their first album in nine years, Live: It's Been Awhile,May 7 via Yap'em / Alchemy Recordings.The Live: It's Been Awhile album and concert were recorded at the band's comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019. The album and concert celebrates the band's reunion after a five-year hiatus.STAIND will be performing their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety for a May 8 streaming event, exactly 20 years after the album's release. The 20th Anniversary Of Break The Cycle, Performed In Its Entirety takes place at Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts, bringing the band back to their Western Mass roots. Please note, this is a fully virtual event, with no in-person attendance.The Break The Cycle global streaming event debuts May 8 at 5:00pm EST and will be available for replay until May 11 @ 11:59pm EST. Live: Watch the official trailer for The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHznEvJL_nIPurchase tickets for the Break The Cycle global streaming event at StaindLive.com. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences, including exclusive merchandise, a custom STAIND guitar autographed by the entire band, and a virtual meet & greet with the band.After a five-year hiatus, STAIND roared back on the scene in 2019 with a series of electrifying live performances, including DWP's Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.In 2020, Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.For further information visit www.STAIND.comLive: It's Been Awhile track listing:Eyes Wide Open (Live)Paper Jesus (Live)Not Again (Live)Fade (Live)For You (Live)Something (Live)Intro (Live)Crawl (Live)Right Here (Live)Outside (Live)Paper Wings (Live)So Far Away (Live)Raw (Live)It's Been Awhile (Live)Mudshovel (Live)



