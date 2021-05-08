LG To Premiere 'Global Citizen VAX Live - Extended Concert Sponsored By Youtube' Live In Times Square



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LG Electronics USA is partnering with YouTube to premiere Global Citizen's talent-packed show, "Global Citizen VAX LIVE - Extended Concert Sponsored by YouTube" in Times Square, on the LG billboard (corner of 45th St. and 7th Ave.), setting up speakers for New York passersby to enjoy the show on May 8 from 8-10 p.m. EDT.The star-studded event unites vaccinated community healthcare workers and their families at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. with renowned musical acts like Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., J. Balvin and Jennifer Lopez. Hosted by Selena Gomez, the event aims to help get COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere and to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide so the world can get back on its feet.YouTube is the only place to stream the 90-minute version of this star-studded event. Viewers can enhance the concert experience at home through LG's OLED TVs, which deliver unparalleled vivid picture quality and cinematic sound. Broadcasting on Global Citizen's official channel, the extended version of the special will include additional performances by Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin, along with appearances from YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys."At LG, we believe 'Life's Good' when people can come together safely," said LG Electronics USA's Senior Vice President of Marketing Peggy Ang. "Vaccination awareness is the first step. We are proud to be a part of this monumental effort and hope that this viewing experience, made possible through like-minded brands, will encourage viewers to join the effort to finally defeat the virus."Bringing "Global Citizen VAX LIVE - Extended Concert Sponsored by YouTube" to Times Square marks the second collaboration between LG Electronics USA and YouTube. Earlier this year, LG partnered with YouTube's premiere of A Day in the Life, a documentary that captures the story of a single day on Earth based on user video submissions.For more information about LG Electronics USA initiatives and its innovative products, please visit www.LG.com.LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. Its commitment to environmental sustainability and "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. YouTube reaches over 2 billion people every month and can be navigated in over 80 languages. YouTube is a Google company.Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030.



