Those Who Wish Me Dead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available On Watertower Music





To capture the intense action and emotional themes of "Those Who Wish Me Dead," Taylor Sheridan turned to composer Brian Tyler, as Sheridan feels that the composer's scoring prowess powerfully encapsulates the breadth of action and emotion in film. "Brian has done many big films—really massive set-piece movies," explained Sheridan. "With this film, we wanted the score, the sound design, and the sounds of fire to blend together and leave the audience unsure whether it was being guided by a designed sound, by the sounds of the forest or by the score."



Tyler, who played many instruments on the score - cello, the piano solos, all of the percussion - reflected on his work on the film. "Taylor and I discussed how this film has an array of contrasting thematic tones, such as heartbreak, fear, and hope - all of which needed to be reflected in the music. The two main characters are lost souls searching for deliverance.



To provide a unique and inspired sound for this film, Tyler did something he's never done before. "I recorded the sound of a burning cello that I set ablaze with lighter fluid and played the strings until it burned to a point where it made no sound. That recording of the burning cello recurs as a sonic presence throughout the entire score. It pained me to burn a beautiful instrument like that, but I like to think that that particular cello was sacrificed for a good cause." Not all was lost, the composer assures. "Taylor has the headpiece of the cello which is the only part that survived the fire!"



The Those Who Wish Me Dead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available May 7, and the track list is as follows:

1 Those Who Wish Me Dead (Main Theme)

2 Elegy for a Soul

3 Opus

4 Lament

5 Embers

6 The Beauty of Time

7 Glimmer of Hope

8 The Love of a Father

9 Shadow Mechanics

10 Presence

11 Mind

12 Lightning Strikes

13 A Burning Cello

14 Zero Sum Game

15 The Calm Inside the Storm

16 Ultimatum

17 Those Who Wish Me Dead Finale



From New Line Cinema comes the thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead," starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Taylor Sheridan.



The film also stars Nicholas Hoult (the "X-Men" films), Finn



Oscar nominee Sheridan ("Hell or High Water," "Wind River") directed from a screenplay by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Sheridan, based on the book by Koryta. Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch,



The director's behind-the-scenes creative team included his "Wind River" director of photography Ben Richardson, production designer Neil Spisak and costume designer Kari Perkins, and his "Yellowstone" editor Chad Galster.







Tyler began scoring features shortly after completing his Master's Degree from Harvard University, as well as receiving his Bachelor's Degree from UCLA. Some of his earlier projects allowed him to collaborate with Bill Paxton ("Frailty" and "The Greatest Game Ever Played") and



Tyler's film work also led to arranging and conducting the logo music for Universal



Tyler is a multi-instrumentalist skilled at playing piano, guitar, drums, bass, cello, world percussion, guitarviol, charango, and bouzouki, among others. He also performs electronic music under the moniker Madsonik.



