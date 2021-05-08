Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now As 5LP Vinyl Box Set

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the companion album to the highly acclaimed Alex Winter-directed documentary Zappa about the prolific genius composer, free speech activist, cultural ambassador to Czechoslovakia and legendary musician, Frank Zappa, is now available as a 5LP deluxe vinyl box set via Zappa Records/UMe/Universal Music. The collection follows the surprise digital release of the soundtrack released in conjunction with the film on Franksgiving, November 27th, 2020 and the 3CD version released in February. The box set is available on 180-gram black vinyl as well as on limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl, exclusively via Zappa.com, uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl online stores. An abbreviated 2LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl is also available. "Zappa" is now streaming via Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/movie/zappa-a3d996df-569c-4e33-be35-f18667a8dd1c
With unfettered access to the Zappa Vault and all its archival footage, "Zappa," directed by Alex Winter and distributed by Magnolia
Pictures, explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Winter's assembly features appearances by Zappa's widow Gail Zappa and several of his musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela
Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David
Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Announced on Kickstarter in 2016, the film became the highest-funded documentary in the crowdfunding site's history.
Certified "Fresh
" on Rotten Tomatoes with 96% on the Tomatometer, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews with the Wall Street Journal hailing it as "Compelling. Epic. Accomplishes the acrobatic act of doing justice to a figure like Frank Zappa," and Variety declaring, "ZAPPA creates an emotional through line that lends a rare clarity to the life and work of this most idiosyncratic of all rock stars," adding, "A multimedia immersion. When Winter takes on a subject like this one, he doesn't just explore it; he surrounds and penetrates it. The movie insists on seeing Frank Zappa not from the outside but, rather, in the way that he saw himself: as a deadly serious and obsessive aesthete-musician in freak's clothing, a man consumed by breaking out of what he viewed as the shackling boundaries of the pop-music business." Washington Post calls it, "a whirlwind yet comprehensive journey through pop culture and politics. Winter gives Zappa pride of place among the most important composers of the 20th century," while Rolling Stone raves, "ZAPPA does exactly what it sets out to do: establish its subject as one of 20th-century music's most innovative and uncompromising composers. A perfect roadmap for future generations of fans," and Mojo describes it as "dazzling and gripping."
Showcasing Zappa's unique sonic brilliance and nearly every song heard in the film, the 68-track soundtrack features 12 previously unreleased recordings from The Vault, which include performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in '70 and Zappa's famed performance of "Dancin' Fool" on "Saturday Night Live" in '78, and spans Zappa's expansive catalog with 25 additional songs from across his peerless and influential career, from his seminal 1966 debut double album with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!, to the final release of his lifetime, 1993's The Yellow Shark, a live orchestral album performed by the Ensemble Modern
in Europe
in 1992.
The soundtrack includes songs from Zappa's record labels Straight and Bizarre
Records such as "No Longer Umpire" from Alice Cooper's debut album, Pretties For You, originally released on Straight in 1969; "The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes" by GTO's, from the all-girl group's one and only album, Permanent Damage, produced by Zappa. It also includes two classical compositions by Zappa's lifetime inspirations Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky as well as several interview clips. The soundtrack is rounded out with 26 original score cues newly composed by John Frizzell for the documentary.
Taken together "Zappa" and the companion soundtrack offer a riveting, revealing and emotional portrait of Frank Zappa, a trailblazer, iconoclast, virtuosic musician and fearless artist who forever changed music and culture with his unconventional and uncompromising vision. From his early psychedelic rock beginnings to his avant-garde experimentation, jazz-rock explorations, symphonic suites and satirical send-ups to his conceptual, compositional and technological innovations, Zappa shattered the norms every step of the way and his influence and ethos continues to reverberate as strongly today as ever.
5LP DELUXE EDITION:
LP1 - SIDE A:
Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
Everytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^
Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy
/ WMEX Boston, MA - January 31, 1969*
LP1 - SIDE B:
Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention
Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
LP 2 - SIDE C:
Black
Beauty (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of Invention
Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille
& Myung Whun Chung
"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with Craig
Eldon Pinkus - Indiana
University Radio-TV Center - April 25, 1974*
Varèse: Ionisation - Chicago
Symphony Orchestra & Pierre
Boulez
LP 2 - SIDE D:
The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes -GTO's^
No Longer Umpire - Alice Cooper
Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa
Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
LP 3 - SIDE E:
Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank Zappa
Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa
Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*
Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank Zappa
Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*
LP 3 - SIDE F:
Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*
The Black
Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank Zappa
Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
LP 4 - SIDE G:
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*
R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa
Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany - September
19, 1992) - Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa
G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
LP 4 - SIDE H:
Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
Nap Time (from Everything
Is Healing Nicely) - Frank Zappa
LP 5 - SIDE I:
Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Edgewood Arsenal
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Greeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Studio Z - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Musically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Murray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Laurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Are We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Steve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
LP 5 - SIDE J:
Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
If I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Keep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Fake It - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Don't Have Any Friends
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Hi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Turn Off That Zappa Music
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music
of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa
2LP EDITION:
LP 1 - SIDE A:
Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention
LP 1 - SIDE B:
Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa
Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa
Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*
Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
LP 2 - SIDE C:
The Black
Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*
Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*
Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*
R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa
LP 2 - SIDE D:
Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music
of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa
3CD & DIGITAL TRACK LIST:
CD1:
Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
Everytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^
Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention
Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*
How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy
/ WMEX Boston, MA - January 31, 1969*
Black
Beauty (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention
You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa
Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of Invention
Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention
Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille
& Myung Whun Chung
"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with Craig
Eldon Pinkus, Indiana
University Radio-TV Center - April 25, 1974*
Varèse: Ionisation - Chicago
Symphony Orchestra & Pierre
Boulez
The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes - GTO's^
No Longer Umpire - Alice Cooper
Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa
CD2:
Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank Zappa
Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa
Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*
Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank Zappa^
Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*
Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*
The Black
Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition) - Frank Zappa
Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank Zappa
Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*
R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa
G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
CD3:
Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Edgewood Arsenal
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Greeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Studio Z - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Musically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Murray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Laurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
The Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Are We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Steve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
If I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Keep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Fake It - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Don't Have Any Friends
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Hi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Turn Off That Zappa Music
- Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Frank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany - September
19, 1992) - Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*
Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa
Nap Time (from Everything
Is Healing Nicely) - Frank Zappa
Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music
Of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa
Previously unreleased
^ Currently not available.