Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 08/05/2021

RK Signs To Warner Chappell Music

RK Signs To Warner Chappell Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryad Kartoum, one of France's fastest-rising breakout rap stars, known by his stage name of RK, has signed a global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music France, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

RK is aged just 19, but has already blazed a trail in the French music scene. He was the youngest rapper ever to be Gold certified, at just 16, and the youngest rapper ever to be Platinum certified, when he was 17. His first three albums have sold more than 250,000 units meaning each has been certified Gold.

Signed to Universal Music France/Capitol, the rapper has been identified by critics as one of the biggest future stars of the French rap scene. His writing has been hailed for shining a spotlight on many of the social issues affecting young people in the banlieue of France's big cities, as well as talking about his personal challenges balancing a career and love life.

RK says: "The last few years have been amazing for me, but it's still only the start of my story. My new album is coming out before the end of the year and I'm hopeful that it'll be possible to perform it in front of real crowds this summer. I'm excited to sign to Warner Chappell Music, which works with some of the biggest songwriters in the business, it's a great club to join."

Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music France, adds: "RK has burst onto the music scene, delighting critics and connecting with fans. His songwriting is raw, authentic and urgent. It's a great privilege to be able to work with him as he prepares to launch his fourth album which is sure to be his biggest yet."

His debut album Insolent was released in 2018 and went to Number One in the French charts. Follow-up album Rêves de gosse followed in 2019 and his third album Neverland was released in 2020. He has also featured on a large number of collaboration singles with artists ranging from rapper as Maes, DA Uzi and SCH.






Most read news of the week
P!NK Will Receive Icon Award At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Imagine Dragons Unveil "Cutthroat" Music Video Starring Olivia Munn
Madi Diaz Releases New Single/video "Nervous"
Soft Cell Celebrate 40 Years Of 'Tainted Love' With Special Collector's Single Release
OneRepublic Releases New Song And Video For "Run"
Sharon Van Etten Releases Amazon Original Live Album 'Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon'
April Rose Gabrielli Signs To BMG Rights
Star-Studded Lineup Of Presenters For The 2021 "MTV Movie & Tv Awards" Epic Two-Night Event
Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled North American Dates For His World Tour, Adds New Shows In 2022


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0248001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0082478523254395 secs