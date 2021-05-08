RK Signs To Warner Chappell Music





Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell



His debut album Insolent was released in 2018 and went to Number One in the French charts. Follow-up album Rêves de gosse followed in 2019 and his third album Neverland was released in 2020. He has also featured on a large number of collaboration singles with artists ranging from rapper as Maes, DA Uzi and SCH. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryad Kartoum, one of France's fastest-rising breakout rap stars, known by his stage name of RK, has signed a global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music France, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.RK is aged just 19, but has already blazed a trail in the French music scene. He was the youngest rapper ever to be Gold certified, at just 16, and the youngest rapper ever to be Platinum certified, when he was 17. His first three albums have sold more than 250,000 units meaning each has been certified Gold.Signed to Universal Music France/Capitol, the rapper has been identified by critics as one of the biggest future stars of the French rap scene. His writing has been hailed for shining a spotlight on many of the social issues affecting young people in the banlieue of France's big cities, as well as talking about his personal challenges balancing a career and love life.RK says: "The last few years have been amazing for me, but it's still only the start of my story. My new album is coming out before the end of the year and I'm hopeful that it'll be possible to perform it in front of real crowds this summer. I'm excited to sign to Warner Chappell Music, which works with some of the biggest songwriters in the business, it's a great club to join."Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music France, adds: "RK has burst onto the music scene, delighting critics and connecting with fans. His songwriting is raw, authentic and urgent. It's a great privilege to be able to work with him as he prepares to launch his fourth album which is sure to be his biggest yet."His debut album Insolent was released in 2018 and went to Number One in the French charts. Follow-up album Rêves de gosse followed in 2019 and his third album Neverland was released in 2020. He has also featured on a large number of collaboration singles with artists ranging from rapper as Maes, DA Uzi and SCH.



