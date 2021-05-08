Renowned Vocalists Il Divo Announce New Album For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Famed vocal superstars IL Divo (Spain's Carlos
Marin, America's David
Miller, France's Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland's Urs Buhler) announce their 10th studio album, For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown (Decca Gold), set for release on July 16th. The jubilant set features special guests Smokey Robinson
and Boyz II Men
and kicks off with an incredible rendition of the Marvin Gaye
and Tammi Terrrell pop soul classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
IL Divo's celebratory collection of Motown classics include their distinctive take on chart topping songs such as "I'll Be There
" (The Jackson 5), "For Once In My Life
" (Stevie Wonder), and "Say You, Say Me" (Lionel Richie). Additionally, the quartet introduce brand new collaborations with superstar group Boyz II Men
("I'll Make Love To You
"), the legendary Smokey Robinson
("The Tracks Of My Tears") and the peerless vocals of singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye
("Aint No Mountain High Enough"). The 10-track album truly showcases the quartet's incredible vocal talents as they pay tribute to the legendary artists and label that has been a part of the musical fabric of America
and the world for over 60 years.
"When we first dreamed of this album the most important thing to us was to make sure that our interpretations respected and honored the timeless appeal of the songs," the group stated. "To that end, we made sure that every note was sung with the utmost care and it was our privilege to add our own unique vocal sound to the musical history of Motown. We hope the fans enjoy the music as much as we enjoyed recording it."
Most recently the platinum selling group announced a special Mother's Day global streaming event set for May 8th at 8:30 PM CST.
IL Divo is the most commercially successful, classical crossover group in international music history, a standing that IL Divo still currently enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit IL Divo were the first Classical Crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.
For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown Track Listing:
"Ain't No Mountain High Enough
" Featuring Marvin Gaye
"For Once In My Life
"
"The Tracks Of My Tears" Featuring Smokey Robinson
"My Girl
"
"I'll Make Love To You
" Featuring Boyz II Men
"River Deep Mountain High"
"I'll Be There
"
"Reach Out I'll Be There"
"Say You, Say Me"
"My Cherie
Amour".