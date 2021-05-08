MOD SUN's Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe Album Out Today





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MODSUN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his highly anticipated "Flames [Acoustic]" video featuring Avril Lavigne, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter-producer MOD SUN releases his new 'Internet Killed the Rockstar' Deluxe Album via Big Noise.The new album features eight new tracks including acoustic renditions of Internet Killed The Rockstar singles and original studio releases. The powerful and emotional 19-track collection unlocks a new chapter of MOD's decade-long career and sees the "authentic" (PAPER) artist at an all-time high.MOD SUN will make his national tv debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, May 12th performing " Flames " for the first time alongside Avril Lavigne."I'm in a state right now where I'm feeling grateful, but also a sense of redemption," says MOD SUN. "That I was doing the right thing the whole time. To be this far into my career, and being at the highest point that I've been at so far, is right down to the basis of why I do everything I do in art."Listen to the 'Internet Killed the Rockstar' Deluxe Album here: https://modsun.ffm.to/iktrdeluxePreviously released single from the 'Internet Killed the Rockstar' Deluxe Album is an acoustic version of Top 20 Alternative Radio single "Flames ft. Avril Lavigne." The catchy pop-punk ballad is "made all the more haunting in this stripped-down version" (NYLON).Other standout tracks from the new album include "Amnesia," a rollicking and drum-heavy track about nostalgia (one of MOD'S favorite songs he's ever written), the pop-tinged love song "Edge," and "Breakdowns," a punk driven anthem of hope.Autographed 'Internet Killed The Rockstar' Deluxe Album vinyl and CDs (packaged entirely with MOD's hand-drawn Basquiat-esque art) are available for pre-order now at modmusicmerch.com.Released in February of this year, the standard version of 'Internet Killed The Rockstar'features production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Panic At The Disco) and sees MOD SUN returning to his pop-punk roots. The record debuted at #8 on Spotify's Top Global Album Debuts, #21 on Alternative Radio charts, and entered the following additional Billboard charts: Heatseekers, Alternative Airplay, Rock & Alternative Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe Album Tracklist*Indicates New Track1. Karma2. Bones3. Flames (feat. Avril Lavigne)4. Betterman5. Prayer6. TwentyNUMB7. Smith8. Rollercoaster9. Annoying10. Pornstar11. Internet Killed The Rockstar12. Amnesia*13. Flames (feat. Avril Lavigne) [Acoustic]*14. Painkiller*15. Bones (Piano Version)*16. Edge*17. Karma (Acoustic)*18. Breakdowns*19. Heavy (feat. blackbear)*With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Travis Barker, Schoolboy Q, and John Feldmann. In 2020, MOD co-wrote Machine Gun Kelly's platinum-selling single, "Bloody Valentine," which debuted at #1, spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts, and won the 2020 VMA for "Best Alternative."MOD SUN's latest album, Internet Killed The Rockstar, was released in February 2021 via Big Noise to critical acclaim. The album premiered at #8 on Spotify's Top Global Album Debuts and #21 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The album features the breakout hit single, "Flames," featuring Avril Lavigne, which has accumulated 30 million streams and landed MOD SUN his first song in the top 20 on the Alternative Radio Chart.Website: https://modsunmusic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modsun/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modsun/Twitter: https://twitter.com/modsunYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MODSUN



