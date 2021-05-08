Shaun Ross Releases Debut Album 'Shift'





Be it changing the face of modeling, advocating for people who are different simply by being successful, or creating music that comes from the heart, Shaun approaches everything with admirable tenacity, and 'SHIFT' is no exception. Thematically, the immersive tracks describe the shifts that have occurred in Shaun's life, as well as what the singer is "putting out into the universe to experience." As 2021 starts to open up, it also feels like the perfect record to slowly grow into people's lives as the mass healing begins.



"This has been a peak in my life where I felt something needed to change, something within myself," says Shaun. "I wanted to create something that felt true to me and my experience. SHIFT had been in the works for almost 2 years. Now ready to finally give it to the world, partnering with some of the best individuals that I feel best capture and know my light, figuratively and sonically."



Previously released singles from SHIFT include "LIVIN," a track about living fearlessly, the tactile, delicately unfurling electropop of "WX5," tender "YOU CARE", and the steady beats and energizing synths of "CREAM feat. Rush Davis."



SHIFT Tracklist:

1. SHIFT 1 (ft. Ursula Rucker)

2. LIVIN

3. WX5

4. YOU CARE

5. SIMPLE

6. BLUE EGO

7. WATERBOY

8. LEARN SOMETHING NEW

9. CREAM (Shaun Ross & Rush Davis)

10. SHIFT 2 (ft. Ursula Rucker)



Born and raised in the Bronx, LA-based Shaun Ross is a singer/songwriter, model, and trailblazer for difference and acceptance. Ross has faced ongoing discrimination and bullying as a gay



Website: https://www.shaunross.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShaundRoss

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shaunross/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModelShaunRoss New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bronx-born/LA-based recording artist Shaun Ross releases his debut album SHIFT via JEX Records and Propeller Recordings in EU/UK. Flirting with disco, R&B, pop, and taking sonic cues from artists as diverse as Björk, Stevie Wonder, and Donny Hathaway, the album is a 10-track odyssey that is both deeply personal yet universally relatable. Bookended by his favorite poet Ursula Rucker, SHIFT captures an artist losing their inhibitions and hitting their stride at the perfect time.Be it changing the face of modeling, advocating for people who are different simply by being successful, or creating music that comes from the heart, Shaun approaches everything with admirable tenacity, and 'SHIFT' is no exception. Thematically, the immersive tracks describe the shifts that have occurred in Shaun's life, as well as what the singer is "putting out into the universe to experience." As 2021 starts to open up, it also feels like the perfect record to slowly grow into people's lives as the mass healing begins."This has been a peak in my life where I felt something needed to change, something within myself," says Shaun. "I wanted to create something that felt true to me and my experience. SHIFT had been in the works for almost 2 years. Now ready to finally give it to the world, partnering with some of the best individuals that I feel best capture and know my light, figuratively and sonically."Previously released singles from SHIFT include "LIVIN," a track about living fearlessly, the tactile, delicately unfurling electropop of "WX5," tender "YOU CARE", and the steady beats and energizing synths of "CREAM feat. Rush Davis."SHIFT Tracklist:1. SHIFT 1 (ft. Ursula Rucker)2. LIVIN3. WX54. YOU CARE5. SIMPLE6. BLUE EGO7. WATERBOY8. LEARN SOMETHING NEW9. CREAM (Shaun Ross & Rush Davis)10. SHIFT 2 (ft. Ursula Rucker)Born and raised in the Bronx, LA-based Shaun Ross is a singer/songwriter, model, and trailblazer for difference and acceptance. Ross has faced ongoing discrimination and bullying as a gay Black man with albinism. After studying dance at the Alvin Ailey School and posting his own Vogue-ing videos on YouTube, Shaun caught the attention of an agent, signed to a modeling agency, and began a successful fashion career at age 16. Ross fronted campaigns for Alexander McQueen and Fendi and appeared in music videos by Katy Perry ("ET") and Beyoncé (" Pretty Hurts "), as well as Lana Del Ray's short film Tropico. His talent led to collaborations with Rosalia, Diana Gordon, and Lizzo. He has performed at the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, LA Pride, and the Recording Academy's performance series. Shaun's continuing advocacy for difference and representation has led him to pen pieces for Huffington Post about body positivity, body issues, and personal grooming. This spring Ross will release his debut album, SHIFT, a sumptuous recording inspired by his broad stylistic tastes, including R&B, pop, and disco. The album features a collaboration with poet and performance artist Ursula Rucker, and was produced by 12-time Grammy nominee Carlos Chairez/XRayTheBaby (KINKY) and producer/synthesist Michael Tritter.Website: https://www.shaunross.co/Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShaundRossInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/shaunross/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModelShaunRoss



