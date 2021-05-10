Jupiter's Legacy Music From The Netflix Original Series By Stephanie Economou

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Milan Records today releases JUPITER'S LEGACY (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) by composer STEPHANIE ECONOMOU. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Economou for the Netflix superhero series based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Also featured throughout the score are experimental and choral-style vocals with lyrics sourced from Mark Millar's original comic book text, which Economou translated into Latin. Starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie
Bibb, Jupiter's Legacy debuts on Netflix today.
Of the soundtrack, composer STEPHANIE ECONOMOU says, "This first season of Jupiter's Legacy offers staggering diversity in style, scale, emotion and time period, so I set out to create a musical landscape through which the score could expand and contract; kind of like a kaleidoscope. This afforded me the opportunity to explore varied stylistic sound worlds, from hybrid orchestral to industrial rock to contemporary electronic. At a critical moment in the season, I composed a large-scale choral piece using two of the main musical themes: the heroic 'Union' theme and what I call the 'quest germ,' which is a cyclical sequence of notes that emerges as our adventure unfolds (Track 28: Jupiter's Legacy). For the chorale, I decided to source the lyrics from the original comic series by Mark Millar and translated the text into Latin. In order to make this pinnacle moment feel purposeful and impactful, I chose to unwind the choral idea by recording small modules of detuned, experimental vocals with the masterfully innovative singer, Ari Mason. My objective was to have these fragmented vocal elements serve as a kind of musical breadcrumb trail, slowly and abstractly weaving itself into the fibers of the score, culminating in a grand declaration of our main Union theme with full choir at the climax."
After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations— and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. From executive producers Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo
Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James
Middleton, Sang Kyu Kim, Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie
Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter.
JUPITER'S LEGACY (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) - TRACKLISTING:
Union of Justice
The Utopian
Chloe
The Patterns
Disembarking
Traversing the Crevasse
"Where to, Ulysses?"
The Island
Raikou
The Overdose
Grace
Finds the Sketches
Paragon and Iron Orchid
Service, Compassion, Mercy
Tree Symbols
Through the Storm
Morocco
George's Isolation
The Hilltop Battle
Everything
Ends Up in a Box
Miller's Farm
Crossing the Desert
Being a Sampson
Hutch
Van Chase
A New Leader
Skyfox and Blackstar
Illumination
Jupiter's Legacy
Stephanie
Economou is a composer and violinist based in Los Angeles, CA. Her early successes have emerged from her exploration and study of widely varying musical styles, including classical, experimental, folk and rock. Stephanie's experience in film scoring extends from drama to action to comedy, which has demanded the synthesis of an electronic and acoustic musical palette. It is her uniquely hybridized compositional voice which has proven a valuable asset across a wide spectrum of visual media.
Stephanie
is the composer of the Netflix TV series Jupiter's Legacy, based on the comic series by Mark Millar. She has written the music for the Lionsgate/Starz series Step Up: High Water, as well as the second season of Manhunt: Deadly Games. Stephanie
also scored two episodes of the Disney+ documentary series Marvel's 616, directed by Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie. Most recently, she has completed the score for the Assassin's Creed
DLC "Siege of Paris."
Stephanie
is a long-time collaborator of Golden Globe-nominated composer, Harry Gregson- Williams, composing additional music on scores such as Disney's live-action re-make Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, Jon Turtletaub's The Meg, Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 2, Disneynature's Penguins, and Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning film The Martian. Her music can also be heard in Niki Caro's The Zookeeper's Wife, Ben Affleck's Live By Night, and Simon
Baker's Breath. She has also aided in crafting the scores for Hulu's mini-series Catch-22 directed by George
Clooney and Grant Heslov, as well as the ABC/Warner Bros. TV series Whiskey Cavalier.
Originally from Long Island, New York, Stephanie
received her Bachelor's degree in Composition from the New England Conservatory of Music
and Master's in Composition for Visual Media from University of California Los Angeles. In 2015, she was chosen as one of six fellows for the Sundance Institute
Composers Lab at Skywalker Ranch. It was through this experience with the Sundance Institute
that she felt her diversity as a woman in the film industry to be deeply fostered and celebrated. As a resident board member for The Alliance for Women Film Composers, Stephanie
considers the empowerment of women in film an exceedingly necessary platform, and strives to make her voice, as well as other female voices in the industry, heard.