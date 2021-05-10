Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 10/05/2021

Calgary, Alberta Punks Belvedere Releasing New Full-Length 'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense" On May 14, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Chromatic" the new single from Calgary, Alberta punks Belvedere is now streaming. The song is the latest track to drop in advance of the May 14th release of their LP 'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense,' (digital/CD/vinyl via Thousand Islands Records in North America and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK).
'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense' was recorded at Echo Base Studio in Calgary, produced by Casey Lewis and Steve Rawles, and engineered mixed & mastered by Casey Lewis.
Each label is carrying 3 exclusive vinyl variants of the LP, available for pre-order here: https://belv.lnk.to/chromatic.

Additional merch items include:
- American Socks partnership (limited run of album-themed socks)
- Full line of new t-shirt/tank top
- Album-themed Skateboard Deck
Album artwork by Heather Mclean @ Hyphea, additional layout by Sebastien Theriault @ Steriodesign.

Canadian skate-punk legends Belvedere barely need an introduction. They are heroes of fast, furious, melodic punk, who've never lost sight of their roots.
2020 marked the 25th year of the band's history, but since all of their tours were moved to 2021; the band felt the need to write and record their 6th full-length instalment, Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense. The album features a furious mix of old and new. The new direction in song writing is attributed to new members Dan Wollach on guitar and Ryan Mumby on bass. The all-familiar speed, the riffs, the insightful lyrics and singalong harmonies are all still there thanks to drummer, Casey Lewis and lead singer & founder, Steve Rawles.
Formed in 1995 and originally never even meant to play a live show, the trailblazing band from Calgary, Alberta quickly grew a reputation on the underground punk scene for their blazing fast speed and melodic vocals.

Album Tracklisting:
1. Happily Never After
2. Elephant March
3. The Ides
4. Camera Obscura
5. Retina
6. Chromatic
7. Good Grief Retreat
8. Comrade (feat. Roger Lima)
9. 2 Fast 2 Furious
10. Memento Mori (feat. Dylan Toews)
11. Automate (feat. Rody Walker)
12. Heartbreaker
13. Peace In Our Time

https://belvederepunkrock.com
www.facebook.com/belvedere669
www.instagram.com/belvederebandofficial
https://twitter.com/belvedere669
https://belvedere.bandcamp.com
www.thousandislandsrecords.com
https://lockjawrecords.co.uk






