News
Charts / Awards 10/05/2021

DJ Khaled Lands Third No 1 Album On US Billboard 200 Chart With 'Khaled Khaled'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJ Khaled nets his 3rd No 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as Khaled Khaled debuts atop the list. Billboard reports the We The Best boss' 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, recorded 93,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out. That tally includes 3,000 traditional album sales.

The new album goes with Major Key (2016) and Grateful (2017) as the three Khaled LPs to reach the top spot on Billboard and his fifth top five debut along with Father of Asahd (No 2), Kiss the Ring (No 4) and We the Best Forever (No 5). Khaled Khaled features a star-studded cast of Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Nas, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Post Malone, Migos, Meek Mill and more.

Khaled in his own words: "I mean, the way I make my records, you know, I start off with the production, the music, the beat. It's me and my team crafting it up or sometimes it come from somebody I love like Tay Keith or something, you nah I'm sayin'?" Khaled said. "What I do with that, I make sure the music is right. The beat gotta be right. It gotta speak to me in different levels and different languages and different vibes. And then from there, some records, I like to come up with just some ideas just to spark other ideas up."






