ENDTIME Records Features Newest Single From Malickhi, Social Dictum

According to Malickhi, he always strives to convey profound and prophetic messages in all his music. Thus, Malickhi is an adaptation for his nickname Malick, the H-I is to indicate "Holy Inspiration" in this music. Having 32 years in the music industry, Damu had a strong influence from the Fat Boys, soon followed by Rick Ross. One of his most popular tracks is Elevate, which was released in 2020. The primary objective of Damu's music is to influence young generation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ENDTIME Records announces the release of #SocialDictum, a hip hop gospel rap track by Malickhi, in collaboration with recording artist Damu. Malickhi's debut single will drop on May 14, 2021, on all major streaming platforms and at malickhi.com.According to Malickhi the song has strong social and spiritual implications of end-time Revelation. "This song is a testament to our reckless times we have been foretold both in the past and in modern times," he says, "According to Biblical prophecy, there would be global pestilence (pandemics) of epic proportions and wars and rumors of wars as well as earthquakes in various places at the end of days.As a 36 year music industry veteran, Malickhi feels his rap message is distinct from its peers, not only because of the lyrics he uses, but also because of the brand of persona he displays. He is especially connected to the gospel rap genre and is influenced by great artists including James Brown, Andrae Crouch, BeBe Winans, Michael Jackson, and Prince. He has also listened to the music of Tupac, Biggie, Grandmaster Flash, Run DMC, and Jam Master Jay.The first single by Malickhi, I Don't Know, was charted in the College Music Journal. He calls his next track, God Will Let It Go, a song about the inner workings of a rapper's nature.According to Malickhi, he always strives to convey profound and prophetic messages in all his music. Thus, Malickhi is an adaptation for his nickname Malick, the H-I is to indicate "Holy Inspiration" in this music. Having 32 years in the music industry, Damu had a strong influence from the Fat Boys, soon followed by Rick Ross. One of his most popular tracks is Elevate, which was released in 2020. The primary objective of Damu's music is to influence young generation.



