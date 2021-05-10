Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 10/05/2021

Kepa Lehtinen Releases 'Face Plant'

Kepa Lehtinen Releases 'Face Plant'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kepa Lehtinen has done something amazing with the release of his EP 'Face Plant' which features 6 tracks. Each of them is something completely different for the listener's soul.

'Face Plant' is a beauty of music that was created in a combination of classical, cinematic, electronic and also experimental. Kepa Lehtinen knew very well that such a combination was destined for success.

Kepa Lehtinen has written music for many films, commercials, and TV productions. He plays the piano, synthesizers, theremin. He released his first solo album, Playing Theremin, in 2018. In 2019 he released Helsinki in November and 2020 It is ok to be sad and dark. Last year Kepa was chosen as the composer of the week on the prestigious moving classics tv.

www.facebook.com/kepalehtinenartist
twitter.com/KepaLehtinen
open.spotify.com/artist/22No3IMhBvteEfpCo3y9gz?si=Phl45HJ6Sl2za0DBIwQTlQ&nd=1
www.youtube.com/channel/UCLpQkLKDbdu9BpaiBrpo5vw






