Taylor Swift To Receive Prestigious BRITs Global Icon Award

The BRIT Awards will take place tomorrow and you'll be able to watch the show at 8pm BST | 3pm EDT | 12pm PDT on ITV, ITV Hub and YouTube.com/BRITs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today we're so excited to announce that multi-million selling international superstar and songwriter of a generation Taylor Swift will be the first female artist to be presented with the BRITs Global Icon award at this year's ceremony, in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date! According to the UK Charts, Taylor is the UK's biggest selling artist of the year to date in 2021. Taylor Swift is an eleven-time Grammy award winner and the first ever female artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year three times. She has sold over 114 million albums worldwide with total global audio and video streams reaching 78 billion.She is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release ('Speak Now', 'RED', '1989' and 'reputation'), the only artist to have nine albums each sell at least half a million copies in a single week and the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score seven No. 1 studio albums in the UK! This is just a fraction of her incredible achievements, but it's safe to say there's no question that Taylor is more than deserving of this prestigious award.The BRITs Icon is the highest accolade given and is reserved for truly exceptional artists. Taylor becomes the first female artist to become a recipient with previous winners being Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie.The BRIT Awards will take place tomorrow and you'll be able to watch the show at 8pm BST | 3pm EDT | 12pm PDT on ITV, ITV Hub and YouTube.com/BRITs.



