New Issue Of Clouzine Contemporary Music Magazine (#27) Published Today





Cover: Jennifer Mlott

Interviews: Paul Cafcae and Marlo



Reviews: Latest releases of Enoka (Sweden), HollyAnne (UK), Mermaid Avenue (Australia), Anaya



More than fifty new releases made it to Clouzine's New Releases section.

SEAY, Terry Blade, Jennifer Mlott, and Anaya



Discoveries:

Marisa Di Muro, Bamil, Goodspace, The Samu, Damon Terrell, Abby K,Trysette.



CLOUZINE gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).



Interested artists can browse all issues online

https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine27Printable.pdf



