Music Industry 10/05/2021

New Issue Of Clouzine Contemporary Music Magazine (#27) Published Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.

Cover: Jennifer Mlott
Interviews: Paul Cafcae and Marlo

Reviews: Latest releases of Enoka (Sweden), HollyAnne (UK), Mermaid Avenue (Australia), Anaya Music (Brazil), Lili Haydn, Reggie Harris, Olya (all three from USA) and Ulrik Munther (Sweden) by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, Dick Metcalf, and Fonz Tramontano.

More than fifty new releases made it to Clouzine's New Releases section.
SEAY, Terry Blade, Jennifer Mlott, and Anaya Music featured in Clouzine's ShoutOut sections.

Discoveries: Sarah McQuaid, HollyAnne, Mermaid Avenue, P.Wasy, Lee O'Brien,
Marisa Di Muro, Bamil, Goodspace, The Samu, Damon Terrell, Abby K,Trysette.

CLOUZINE gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).

Interested artists can browse all issues online
https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html
Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine27Printable.pdf

For online reading (3D Flip): clourecords.com/Clouzine27/Clouzine27.html






