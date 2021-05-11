Louis Tomlinson Announces New 2022 Tour Dates And Global Partnership With BMG

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Louis Tomlinson today announces that he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally. Recording is already underway for the record, and Louis joins a roster at BMG that includes KSI, Craig
David, Richard Ashcroft, The Prodigy
and Kylie Minogue.
Louis says: "I'm very excited to start the next part of my journey with BMG."
Jamie Nelson
VP A&R at BMG UK says: "We are delighted to welcome Louis to BMG. He is already busy working on new music, and we are excited to join him on the next phase of his extraordinary career."
Louis also announces today the first wave of new 2022 dates for his postponed World Tour in UK, Europe, USA and Australia, including a brand new date at London's Wembley Arena. This show replaces Louis's two sold out London shows at The Roundhouse, and tickets will be transferred to the new venue.
Louis's first show at Wembley Arena
will take place on April 22nd 2022, and extra tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday 14th May at 9am BST.
After postponing his 2020 world tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Louis will now finally get back on the road with his first solo tour, which is already completely sold out. The new dates are listed below. Further international rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.
Last year, Louis released his million selling smash debut solo album 'Walls' which hit Top 3 in the UK and Top 10 in the USA. A lyrically personal album that proved he had found his feet as a solo artist, the album produced a clutch of acclaimed singles including the emotive first release Two of Us, the raucous Kill My Mind, the reflective We Made It.
In 2019 Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. Louis picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.
In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK & Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked No.5 on Billboard's emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media. Last year he won 'Artist Of The Summer' in Philly radio station 96.5 TDY's annual awards.
In December 2019, Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events of 2020, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 100 countries and raising funds for several important charities. As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis' solo music has garnered over a BILLION streams.
Louis Tomlinson
Tour Dates 2022:
NORTH AMERICA:
1st Feb South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX
2nd Feb ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX - SOLD OUT
3rd Feb Bayou Music
Center, Houston, TX - SOLD OUT
5th Feb The Pageant, St Louis, MO - SOLD OUT
7th Feb Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT
8th Feb Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT
10th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT
11th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT
12th FebThe Anthem, Washington DC - SOLD OUT
14th FebStage AE, Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT
15th FebThe Met, Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT
17th Feb House Of Blues Boston, Boston, MA - SOLD OUT
19th FebREBEL, Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT
20th FebThe Fillmore, Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT
21st FebMurat Theatre at Old National
Centre, Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT
23rd FebThe Chicago
Theatre, Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
24th FebThe Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT
26th FebUptown, Kansas City, MO - NEW SHOW
28th FebFillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
1st MarUCUU Center, Orem, UT - NEW VENUE
3rd MarParamount Theatre, Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
4th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW VENUE - SOLD OUT
6th MarOrpheum, Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT
7th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW SHOW
10th MarFox Theatre, Oakland, CA - SOLD OUT
12th MarPerformance Venue at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA - NEW SHOW
UK & EUROPE:
23rd MarValsheimilið, Reykjavik, Iceland
25th MarArenan Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT
27th MarSpektrum, Oslo, Norway - NEW VENUE
28th MarForum Black
Box, Copenhagen, Denmark - NEW SHOW
30th MarColumbiahalle, Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT
31st MarForum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT
2nd AprAFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
3rd AprPalladium, Cologne, Germany - NEW SHOW
5th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT
6th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT
8th AprLorenzini District, Milan, Italy - NEW VENUE
9th AprHalle 622, Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT
11th AprGasometer, Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
13th AprTorwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland - NEW VENUE
14th AprMTP5, Poznan, Poland - NEW SHOW
16th AprLotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium - NEW SHOW
18th AprO2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
19th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
20th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - NEW SHOW
22nd Apr SSE Arena
Wembley, London, UK - NEW VENUE
23rd AprDoncaster Dome, Doncaster, UK - SOLD OUT
20th JulFortitude Hall, Brisbane, Australia - NEW SHOW
22nd JulHordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia - SOLD OUT
25th JulMargaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia - NEW VENUE
29th JulHBF Stadium, Perth, Australia - NEW SHOW.