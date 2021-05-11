Louis Tomlinson Announces New 2022 Tour Dates And Global Partnership With BMG



Louis says: "I'm very excited to start the next part of my journey with BMG."

Jamie



Louis also announces today the first wave of new 2022 dates for his postponed World Tour in UK, Europe, USA and Australia, including a brand new date at London's Wembley Arena. This show replaces Louis's two sold out London shows at The Roundhouse, and tickets will be transferred to the new venue.



Louis's first show at Wembley



After postponing his 2020 world tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Louis will now finally get back on the road with his first solo tour, which is already completely sold out. The new dates are listed below. Further international rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.



Last year, Louis released his million selling smash debut solo album 'Walls' which hit Top 3 in the UK and Top 10 in the USA. A lyrically personal album that proved he had found his feet as a solo artist, the album produced a clutch of acclaimed singles including the emotive first release Two of Us, the raucous Kill My Mind, the reflective We Made It.



In 2019 Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. Louis picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.



In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK & Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked No.5 on Billboard's emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media. Last year he won 'Artist Of The Summer' in Philly radio station 96.5 TDY's annual awards.



In December 2019, Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events of 2020, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 100 countries and raising funds for several important charities. As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis' solo music has garnered over a BILLION streams.







NORTH AMERICA:

1st Feb South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

2nd Feb ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

3rd Feb Bayou

5th Feb The Pageant, St Louis, MO - SOLD OUT

7th Feb Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

8th Feb Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

10th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT

11th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT

12th FebThe Anthem, Washington DC - SOLD OUT

14th FebStage AE, Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT

15th FebThe Met, Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

17th Feb House Of Blues Boston, Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

19th FebREBEL, Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT

20th FebThe Fillmore, Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

21st FebMurat Theatre at Old

23rd FebThe

24th FebThe Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

26th FebUptown, Kansas City, MO - NEW SHOW

28th FebFillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

1st MarUCUU Center, Orem, UT - NEW VENUE

3rd MarParamount Theatre, Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

4th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW VENUE - SOLD OUT

6th MarOrpheum, Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT

7th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW SHOW

10th MarFox Theatre, Oakland, CA - SOLD OUT

12th MarPerformance Venue at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA - NEW SHOW



UK & EUROPE:

23rd MarValsheimilið, Reykjavik, Iceland

25th MarArenan Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

27th MarSpektrum, Oslo, Norway - NEW VENUE

28th MarForum

30th MarColumbiahalle, Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

31st MarForum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT

2nd AprAFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

3rd AprPalladium, Cologne, Germany - NEW SHOW

5th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT

6th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT

8th AprLorenzini District, Milan, Italy - NEW VENUE

9th AprHalle 622, Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

11th AprGasometer, Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

13th AprTorwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland - NEW VENUE

14th AprMTP5, Poznan, Poland - NEW SHOW

16th AprLotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium - NEW SHOW

18th AprO2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

19th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

20th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - NEW SHOW

22nd Apr SSE

23rd AprDoncaster Dome, Doncaster, UK - SOLD OUT

20th JulFortitude Hall, Brisbane, Australia - NEW SHOW

22nd JulHordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia - SOLD OUT

25th JulMargaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia - NEW VENUE

29th JulHBF Stadium, Perth, Australia - NEW SHOW. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Tomlinson today announces that he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally. Recording is already underway for the record, and Louis joins a roster at BMG that includes KSI, Craig David, Richard Ashcroft, The Prodigy and Kylie Minogue.Louis says: "I'm very excited to start the next part of my journey with BMG."Jamie Nelson VP A&R at BMG UK says: "We are delighted to welcome Louis to BMG. He is already busy working on new music, and we are excited to join him on the next phase of his extraordinary career."Louis also announces today the first wave of new 2022 dates for his postponed World Tour in UK, Europe, USA and Australia, including a brand new date at London's Wembley Arena. This show replaces Louis's two sold out London shows at The Roundhouse, and tickets will be transferred to the new venue.Louis's first show at Wembley Arena will take place on April 22nd 2022, and extra tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday 14th May at 9am BST.After postponing his 2020 world tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Louis will now finally get back on the road with his first solo tour, which is already completely sold out. The new dates are listed below. Further international rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.Last year, Louis released his million selling smash debut solo album 'Walls' which hit Top 3 in the UK and Top 10 in the USA. A lyrically personal album that proved he had found his feet as a solo artist, the album produced a clutch of acclaimed singles including the emotive first release Two of Us, the raucous Kill My Mind, the reflective We Made It.In 2019 Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. Louis picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK & Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked No.5 on Billboard's emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media. Last year he won 'Artist Of The Summer' in Philly radio station 96.5 TDY's annual awards.In December 2019, Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events of 2020, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 100 countries and raising funds for several important charities. As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis' solo music has garnered over a BILLION streams. Louis Tomlinson Tour Dates 2022:NORTH AMERICA:1st Feb South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX2nd Feb ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX - SOLD OUT3rd Feb Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX - SOLD OUT5th Feb The Pageant, St Louis, MO - SOLD OUT7th Feb Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT8th Feb Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT10th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT11th Feb Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY - SOLD OUT12th FebThe Anthem, Washington DC - SOLD OUT14th FebStage AE, Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT15th FebThe Met, Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT17th Feb House Of Blues Boston, Boston, MA - SOLD OUT19th FebREBEL, Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT20th FebThe Fillmore, Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT21st FebMurat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT23rd FebThe Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT24th FebThe Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT26th FebUptown, Kansas City, MO - NEW SHOW28th FebFillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO1st MarUCUU Center, Orem, UT - NEW VENUE3rd MarParamount Theatre, Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT4th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW VENUE - SOLD OUT6th MarOrpheum, Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT7th MarRoseland, Portland, OR - NEW SHOW10th MarFox Theatre, Oakland, CA - SOLD OUT12th MarPerformance Venue at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA - NEW SHOWUK & EUROPE:23rd MarValsheimilið, Reykjavik, Iceland25th MarArenan Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT27th MarSpektrum, Oslo, Norway - NEW VENUE28th MarForum Black Box, Copenhagen, Denmark - NEW SHOW30th MarColumbiahalle, Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT31st MarForum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic - SOLD OUT2nd AprAFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT3rd AprPalladium, Cologne, Germany - NEW SHOW5th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT6th AprL'Olympia, Paris, France - SOLD OUT8th AprLorenzini District, Milan, Italy - NEW VENUE9th AprHalle 622, Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT11th AprGasometer, Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT13th AprTorwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland - NEW VENUE14th AprMTP5, Poznan, Poland - NEW SHOW16th AprLotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium - NEW SHOW18th AprO2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT19th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT20th AprO2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - NEW SHOW22nd Apr SSE Arena Wembley, London, UK - NEW VENUE23rd AprDoncaster Dome, Doncaster, UK - SOLD OUT20th JulFortitude Hall, Brisbane, Australia - NEW SHOW22nd JulHordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia - SOLD OUT25th JulMargaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia - NEW VENUE29th JulHBF Stadium, Perth, Australia - NEW SHOW.



