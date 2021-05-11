Lindsey Stirling Announces 2021 Artemis US Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, has announced the dates for her summer 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour. The 35-date cross-country outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, supports Stirling's latest chart-topping studio album Artemisas well as her current single "Lose You Now." Watch Stirling's official announcement video "First Tour In Forever." Tickets are on sale now; visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all ticketing details. Special VIP packages are also available, including limited Meet & Greet Experiences, an invitation to Lindsey's World (a pre-show party where Lindsey will share her experiences in life and music), an immersive experience showcasing Stirling's costumes and memorabilia, and music more.
"Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S. but I'm excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post lockdown," shares Stirling. "People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I'd rather experience it than on stage with my fans."
The Artemis U.S. Tour kicks off July 3rd in Kansas City, MO and heads to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7th before stopping in such cities as Salt Lake City, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and Nashville. Stirling will take over the famed Beacon Theatre in New York City on August 2nd and Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30th. The summer trek will also perform in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Phoenix, San Diego, Reno, Portland, and Seattle, among many others, before wrapping September
10th in Milwaukee at Summerfest. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.
"Lose You Now," Stirling's emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track "Guardian
" off her album Artemis. Since its release earlier this year, "Lose You Now" (BMG) has amassed over 6 million global streams, including over 3 million views on the song's beautifully moving music video, as well as featured placements on American Idol and "Train Tracks" on SiriusXM The Pulse.
The duo also recently issued an acoustic version of the song, stripping it down to just piano and a full string accompaniment.
Artemis, Stirling's fifth studio album released September
2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has racked up over 100 million total streams, features the singles "Underground," "Artemis," "Sleepwalking," "Between Twilight" and "The Upside
" featuring Elle King
along with "Love Goes On and On" featuring Amy Lee. Stirling also turned Artemisinto a successful comic book series, with the fourth edition available to pre-order now and the fifth edition coming this summer.
LINDSEY STIRLING TOUR DATES
Artemis U.S. Tour with special guest Kiesza
Saturday, July 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Monday, July 5 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center+
Tuesday, July 6 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
Wednesday, July 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 8 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Friday, July 9 - Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Saturday, July 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, July 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
Saturday, July 24 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Monday, July 26 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Tuesday, July 27 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
Thursday, July 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Saturday, July 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Monday, August 2 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, August 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Friday, August 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Saturday, August 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music
Park
Monday, August 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Tuesday, August 10 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wednesday, August 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State
Park
Thursday, August 12 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Saturday, August 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Monday, August 16 - Saratoga
Springs, NY @ Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, August 17 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust
Bank Pavilion
Wednesday, August 18 - Oakdale, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
Thursday, August 19 - Westbrook, ME @ Maine
Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Monday, August 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater*
Tuesday, August 31 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego
Civic Theatre*
Wednesday, September
1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre*
Friday, September
3 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*
Saturday, September
4 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra
Theatre*
Monday, September
6 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*
Tuesday, September
7 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*
Thursday, September
9 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater+
Friday, September
10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
+indicates pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 11; general on-sale on Wednesday, May 12
*indicates rescheduled date.