Alan Jackson Featured On Apple Music's Essentials Radio





From 1990's Here In the Real World to Where Have You Gone in 2021, Jackson never waivers from the timeless elements intrinsic to traditional country music. The legendary singer discusses his humble beginnings, waking up in the middle of the night to write "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" and the stories behind his most beloved songs.



Jackson's Essentials

"I started just wanting to make music I love and I know most of my fans love. And that's what I wanted to do on this record," Jackson tells Bannen.



Packed with 21 performances, Where Have You Gone is Jackson's 16th studio album - his 25th in a storied career that includes two Christmas albums, two gospel albums, three Greatest Hits collections, a bluegrass album, and one boxed set. Jackson - a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame - wrote 15 of the album's songs, including the title track. Keith Stegall, his longtime producer, once again plays that role on Where Have You Gone.



Led by the self-penned title track, Where Have You Gone is highlighted by such songs as the poignant and thoughtful "Things That Matter," the heartache-filled "Way Down in My Whiskey" and the tender "I Can Be That Something." Never one to shy away from reflecting real life in his music, "



Every other weekend on Apple Music's Essentials Radio, a rotating cast of hosts explores the legendary hits that turned some of their favorite artists into superstars and household names. Alan Jackson: Essentials New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As he prepares for Friday's (May 14) release of his new album, Where Have You Gone, country superstar Alan Jackson joins host Kelleigh Bannen for an in-depth look at his life and career as one of country music's biggest icons and most prolific songwriters on Apple Music's Essentials Radio.From 1990's Here In the Real World to Where Have You Gone in 2021, Jackson never waivers from the timeless elements intrinsic to traditional country music. The legendary singer discusses his humble beginnings, waking up in the middle of the night to write "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" and the stories behind his most beloved songs.Jackson's Essentials Radio interview makes its broadcast premiere and is available on demand Sunday, May 9 (1:00pm ET/10:00am PT). His appearance kicks off a week of activity leading up to the Friday release of Where Have You Gone, his first album of new music in six years."I started just wanting to make music I love and I know most of my fans love. And that's what I wanted to do on this record," Jackson tells Bannen.Packed with 21 performances, Where Have You Gone is Jackson's 16th studio album - his 25th in a storied career that includes two Christmas albums, two gospel albums, three Greatest Hits collections, a bluegrass album, and one boxed set. Jackson - a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame - wrote 15 of the album's songs, including the title track. Keith Stegall, his longtime producer, once again plays that role on Where Have You Gone.Led by the self-penned title track, Where Have You Gone is highlighted by such songs as the poignant and thoughtful "Things That Matter," the heartache-filled "Way Down in My Whiskey" and the tender "I Can Be That Something." Never one to shy away from reflecting real life in his music, " You'll Always Be My Baby " and "I Do" were written for his daughters' weddings...while "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" was written for his mother's funeral and includes a recording of her reading from The Bible. There's also plenty of fun to be had on barnburners like "Livin' On Empty," "Back" and "Beer:10." And, in the spirit of the album's overall sound, "That's the Way Loves Goes (A Tribute to Merle Haggard)" is a bonus track. Pre-orders for Where Have You Gone are underway HERE.Every other weekend on Apple Music's Essentials Radio, a rotating cast of hosts explores the legendary hits that turned some of their favorite artists into superstars and household names. Alan Jackson: Essentials Radio can be heard live or on-demand on Apple Music Country at https://apple.co/_EssentialsRadio Sunday, May 9.



