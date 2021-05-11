Listen To Canadian Punk Rock Trio Block Parent's New Album "Sick Year, Bro!"



https://www.facebook.com/GlueGunRecords/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Helming proudly from small town Cambridge, Ontario Canada, Block Parent is a three-piece unit focused on playing coming of age, self-deprecating punk rock. By making waves in both the thriving underground punk scene throughout the 519 and greater punk community of Ontario, they have played alongside The Dirty Nil, Fucked Up, '68, Single Mothers and more. Following their first vinyl release from Thousand Island Records and Pink Lemonade Records, Block Parent constructed a debut LP that perfectly captures their relentless energy and heartfelt comedy. Their new self-released album 'Sick Year, Bro!' cements Block Parent's punk rock identity into a tight 30-minute package.Listen to the album: https://blockparent.bandcamp.com/album/sick-year-broThe band says, "Growing up is a painful and beautiful experience. It mutates and morphs ya into the chud loving critter you never thought you'd see reflecting back at ya in a pool of your own vomit. We hold onto the pains of nostalgia with our beer-soaked fists while we anxiously hide our disdain and discomfort for a scary and confusing world....but we have each other.We'll grow old together and we'll absolutely get weirder. In the end, all we can do is embrace our flaws, accept our self-destruction, face our anxieties and hold on to what we love....past present and future.Here's to you Cambridge, you beautiful and disgusting wretched hive of friendship and isolation. It's not much....but it's ours."The album is available on CD (self-released) and limited edition cassette tapes (with help from Glue Gun Records).Tracklist:1. Sight For Pink Eyes2. SUBAR3. Helluva Bad Dip4. Comeuppance Go Downance5. Riopongu6. Landry's Video Kingdom7. Bill's Bargain Basement8. Quick Ask Zoe9. Take Part or Die.10. Stixville, Population 111,000 (originally by Deaf Children Playing)Album Credits:All songs written and performed by Block ParentGuitar / Vocals - Jacob VerkerkeBass / Vocals - Jake Dodge Drums / Vocals - Zack DodgeRecorded / Mixed by Marcelle Rusu at Bloom Studios in Cambridge, OntarioMastered by Brent O' Toolehttps://blockparent.bandcamp.comhttps://www.facebook.com/BlockParentPunk/https://www.instagram.com/blockparentpunk/https://gluegunrecords.bandcamp.com/https://www.instagram.com/gluegunrecords/https://www.facebook.com/GlueGunRecords/



