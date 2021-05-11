LA's Joker's Hand Release Sunny New Single With A Powerful Message





Stream on New Noise Magazine: https://newnoisemagazine.com/track-premiere-jokers-hand-war-profiteer/?fbclid=IwAR3QluGfYaejNn79DP5uutuIGNtjHjJ1039OINsZAeh76BMYvJAZiW_n8Ws New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joker's Hand is a rock band hailing from Torrance, CA. Founding members Kevin Kawano and Matthew Lau met while attending film school at UC Santa Cruz. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N' Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.The band's first single "Anthem," landed in rotation on several FM radio stations throughout Southern California. Their second single " Gold Rush " charted on KROQ's Locals Only, reaching #1 and staying in the Top 5 for nine weeks straight. KROQ's Locals Only also featured their song "Hijacked" which also took the #1 spot, their second song to top the chart.Best described as retro rock with a punk edge, Joker's Hand songs are timeless, and their commercial accessibility reaches across the generations. The band's explosive live shows coupled with their excellent vocal ability and musicianship has catapulted them above the noise floor of the Los Angeles rock music scene.The Asian American duo has been active in the #StopAsianHate movement, recently performing at rallies across the Southland.Stream the single "War Profiteer" HERE: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jokershand/war-profiteerStream the song on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jokershand/war-profiteer/s-DAWz1k5fIA7Stream on New Noise Magazine: https://newnoisemagazine.com/track-premiere-jokers-hand-war-profiteer/?fbclid=IwAR3QluGfYaejNn79DP5uutuIGNtjHjJ1039OINsZAeh76BMYvJAZiW_n8Ws



