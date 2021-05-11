Horndal, 'Rossen' Music Video, Premiering Now





Speaking with Decibel on the music video, HORNDAL comment "The director is called Kalle Haglund and he's really talented. He's done really cool videos for The Hives, for instance, and they come from a town that's really close to Horndal. His idea was, "What if, from the old steel mill, there's one worker left behind. Just imagine that it's not gone 40 years but maybe hundreds of years and he's become this weird figure that is running around in the old factory."

Always with us, we have true stories and stuff inspired by true events, but at the same time, it's this sort of ghost story feel."



Lake Drinker is the heavy soundtrack to a true horror story about a small industrial town in Sweden being brutally murdered, left to rust away, and then fooled into believing in the false hope of prosperity, promised by big American tech. The follow up to 2019's Remains, Lake Drinker is a cautionary tale about making a deal with the devil. But this story of urban decay is not a fairytale or fantasy, it's rooted in the real lives of the citizens of Horndal, retold by a band whose own lives are umbilically linked to the town itself.



Recorded in the iconic Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Karl

This is a story about the town of Horndal, but there are many others just like it out there. Here's to all rusty hometowns out there. Drink up.



Lake Drinker tracklist:

1. Rossen

2. Horndal's Blodbad

3. The Uprising

4. The

5. Kalhygget

6. Ruhr

7. Growing Graves

8. Home

9. Thor Bear

10. Town Burner

11. Ormön



HORNDAL is:

Pontus Levahn - Drums

Henrik Levahn - Vocals / guitar

Erik Welén - Bass / vocals

