Indie-Dance/Pop Artist Julia Kahn Releases New Single "Breathe"

Her debut single, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-pop songstress Julia Kahn captivates listeners with her authenticity and soul-moving voice, blending indie-electronic production underneath a deep chillwave, RnB, soulful indie-pop vibe. She carries a vibrant artistic vision that is connective and magnetic through her soulful lyrics and storytelling, dealing out heart-felt grooves that reach out to your soul.Julia comments, "This song is much different than my previous releases, being more of a high-energy electronic, and vibey song to move to..but underneath the layers of it is an important part to the story and my journey towards self-love that I felt needed to be expressed. It is really a song about self-empowerment, expression, and realizing your own worth!"Her debut single, " Fly Away ", charted in the UK's commercial pop charts - moving up quickly from #25 to #9 in the charts within a week. Her single " Light On " also gained incredible reception from outlets, with the Lynx remix of the song recently being featured on BBC Radio 1's René la Vice show. Julia collaborated with Multi-Platinum, Grammy-Nominated Producer Bryan Todd on these two releases. Her latest single, "Life Lessons in the Parking Lot", has already gained nearly 100,000 streams on Spotify alone.



