Alternative 11/05/2021

Indie-Rock Queer Femme Artist America Jayne Visual For Single "Redecorate"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-rock songstress America Jayne prides herself on being just that, only and proudly herself. Her ability to channel huge, year-long feelings into 3 minutes allows her to communicate even the toughest subjects, like owning her queer sexuality. Her next single "Redecorate" encapsulates a frustrating feeling of trying everything in your power to get someone to stay. The chorus creates an enormous cacophony of desperate pleas as vocals roughen, guitar blares, and drums relentlessly pulse on.

"'Redecorate' was born from the cyclical cycle I found myself in with a person that I was seeing who would get right up to the brink of being my boyfriend, but would then harshly pull away and leave me feeling like I had to fight to get him back. I kept trying everything to win him over, to get back the "perfect" relationship I had built up in my head. No matter what I did, however, I couldn't make him care more than he was willing to. 'Redecorate' is a song of frustration and eventual exhaustion." says America Jayne.

America Jayne (Artist, Writer) Ronnie DiSimone (Producer, Writer) Tiger Darrow (Writer) Mike Tierney (Master) Nick Cianci (Guitar) Ned Steves (Bass) Aidan Shepard (Drums)






