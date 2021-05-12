Blue Note Jazz Club Venues To Welcome Back Audiences - Reopens With Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival June 15th - August 15th, 2021





"Reopening the Blue Note and re-establishing the Festival in 2021 is a significant and important step toward restoring the vibrant music community of New York City," says Steven Bensusan, President Blue Note Entertainment Group. "The reopening will also allow us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Festival this year as well as the 40th anniversary of the Blue Note New York."



The festival's all-star lineup features SummerStage in Central Park concerts from Chris Botti,

"We feel immense gratitude and appreciation for the artists performing at the Blue Note as we reopen," said Alex Kurland, Blue Note's



Notably, four of the artists performing in the 10th anniversary Blue Note Jazz Festival appeared in its inaugural edition: Chris Botti, Eddie Palmieri, Ron Carter, and Eric Krasno.



The festival also welcomes artists making their Blue Note debuts: Brasstracks, Ghost-Note, and Digable Planets.



Blue Note Jazz Club will adhere to the reopening guidelines as set forth by the City of New York, New York State, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Tickets can be purchased at www.bluenotejazzfestival.com.



Blue Note Jazz Festival Schedule:

SummerStage in Central Park:

Sunday, June 20 - Chris Botti

Sunday, June 27 -

Sunday, July 11 - Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph & MonoNeon



Blue Note (Greenwich Village):

Tuesday, June 15 - Sunday, June 20 - Robert Glasper

Monday, June 21 - Jacob Collier and Friends

Tuesday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 23 - Ghost-Note

Thursday, June 24 - Sunday, June 27 - Ravi Coltrane w/ Orrin Evans, Dezron Douglas, Johnathan Blake

Monday, June 28 - Joel Ross

Tuesday, June 29 - Thursday, July 1 - Eric Krasno Trio (E3 FT Eric Kalb & Eric Finland)

Friday, July 2 - Saturday, June 3 - Brasstracks

Sunday, July 4 - Monday, July 5 - Eddie Palmieri Residency

Tuesday, July 6 - Wednesday, July 7 - Maurice "Mobetta" Brown

Thursday, July 8 - Sunday, July 11 - John Scofield

Monday, July 12 - Thursday, July 15 - Keyon Harrold

Friday, July 16 - Sunday, July 18 -

Monday, July 19 - Eddie Palmieri Residency

Tuesday, July 20 - Wednesday, July 21 -

Thursday, July 22 - Saturday, July 24 - Ms. Lisa Fischer

Monday, July 26 - Michel Camilo

Tuesday, July 27 -

Wednesday, July 28 - Thursday, July 29 - Joe Lovano Quartet

Friday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug 1 - Al Di Meola

Monday, Aug 2 - Eddie Palmieri Residency

Wednesday, Aug 4 - Sunday, Aug 8 - Ron Carter Quartet w/ Renee Rosnes, Jimmy Greene, Payton Crossley

Monday, Aug 9 - Tuesday, Aug 10 -

Wednesday, Aug 11 - Thursday, Aug 12 - Digable Planets

Friday Aug 13 - Sunday, Aug 15 - John Pizzarelli Better Days Ahead (Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny)



Since 1981, Blue Note Jazz Club has been a cultural institution in New York City and one of the premiere jazz clubs in the world. Blue Note strives to preserve the history of jazz, and the club is a place where progression and innovation - the foundations of jazz - are encouraged and practiced on a nightly basis. In addition to the main acts that feature the likes of Robert Glasper, Pat Metheny, Christain McBride, Joshua Redman, Ron Carter and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 40 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village.

https://www.bluenotejazz.com/

https://www.instagram.com/bluenotenyc/

https://www.facebook.com/BlueNoteNYC

