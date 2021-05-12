Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 12/05/2021

BRIT Awards 2021: See The Full List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For a fourth time Jack Whitehall joined us to lead an entertaining night where we saw ten awards presented.
Coldplay opened the big night with an exclusive performance of their new single 'Higher Power', Dua Lipa then delivered an incredible medley of her bops 'Again', 'Physical', 'Pretty Please' and 'Hallucinate'. US upcoming star Olivia Rodrigo followed, treating us to her debut performance on British soil singing 'Drivers License'.

First-time BRITs nominee Arlo Parks delivered a beautiful performance of 'Hope', which was followed by an epic collab of 'It's A Sin' from icon Sir Elton John and Years & Years. Tuning in live from across the Atlantic - international icon, The Weekend, performed his stunning hit 'Save Your Tears' and 2021 Rising Star winner Griff shared a mesmerizing performance of her pop anthem 'Black Hole'.

Headie One lit up the stage with a double-drill mashup of 'Princess Cuts' and 'Ain't It Different' alongside fellow nominees AJ Tracey and Young T & Bugsey. And closing the amazing night was P!nk (remotely) and Rag'N'Bone Man who sung their powerful ballad 'Anywhere Away From Here' and were also joined by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.
Presenters on the night included Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Celeste, and more!

2021 Brit award winners:
British female: Dua Lipa
British male: J Hus
British group: Little Mix
Breakthrough artistArlo Parks
British single: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
British album: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
International female: Billie Eilish
International male: The Weeknd
International group: Haim
Global icon: Taylor Swift
Rising star: Griff






