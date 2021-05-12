Danny Zelisko Announces Live Signing Event Of His New Book, 'All Exce$$,' Moderated By Iconic Guitarist Al Dimeola





And on Thursday, May 20th,

This special event will be hosted and moderated by none other than the world class guitarist himself, AL DIMEOLA!!! Also, people who purchase the book can ask the author a question during the live event via Zoom﻿.

Information about the event can be accessed here: premierecollectibles.com/danny



In this personal and heartfelt collection of essays, Bill Graham's protégé and legendary concert promoter, Zelisko, reflects on his five decades of experience in the live music business where he organized or promoted more than 12,000 shows.







Get a peek at the behind-the-scenes shenanigans from the 1970s to the present day. Zelisko reveals how he co-founded the



Over 600 pictures are featured in the book (mostly never seen before photos) - printed on high gloss, high quality paper.



Additionally, ALL EXCE$$ has been endorsed by major artists and music industry executives.



Featured are stories and photos of such rock heavyweights as Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson,

And on Thursday, May 20th, you will get the chance to chat with Zelisko himself and purchase your own autographed copy of 'ALL EXCE$$: OCCUPATION: CONCERT PROMOTER.' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When it comes to rock 'n' roll, Danny Zelisko has seen it all. Whether scoring some "hoochie cooch" for Muddy Waters or introducing his mom to Ringo Starr, Zelisko always left the show with an unbelievable story.And on Thursday, May 20th, Danny will be hosting a live signing event for his new must-read book, 'ALL EXCE$$: OCCUPATION: CONCERT PROMOTER.'This special event will be hosted and moderated by none other than the world class guitarist himself, AL DIMEOLA!!! Also, people who purchase the book can ask the author a question during the live event via Zoom﻿.Information about the event can be accessed here: premierecollectibles.com/dannyIn this personal and heartfelt collection of essays, Bill Graham's protégé and legendary concert promoter, Zelisko, reflects on his five decades of experience in the live music business where he organized or promoted more than 12,000 shows. Danny conducted hard negotiations with Chuck Berry, brainstormed names for Lollapalooza with Perry Farrell, auditioned (almost) for Frank Zappa, and befriended world-class comedians like Rodney Dangerfield, Sam Kinison, and Andrew "The Diceman" Clay.Get a peek at the behind-the-scenes shenanigans from the 1970s to the present day. Zelisko reveals how he co-founded the Grateful Dead as an annual Las Vegas draw, arranged "emergency pimple surgery" for Axl Rose, and was invited on stage to jam with Carlos Santana.Over 600 pictures are featured in the book (mostly never seen before photos) - printed on high gloss, high quality paper.Additionally, ALL EXCE$$ has been endorsed by major artists and music industry executives.Featured are stories and photos of such rock heavyweights as Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, Roger Waters, Aerosmith, the Grateful Dead, members of Led Zeppelin and the Doors, Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck, Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Chuck Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Muddy Waters, Genesis, Tina Turner, Billy Idol, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Billy Joel, Bob Seger, the Monkees, James Brown, John Prine, and many more.And on Thursday, May 20th, you will get the chance to chat with Zelisko himself and purchase your own autographed copy of 'ALL EXCE$$: OCCUPATION: CONCERT PROMOTER.'



