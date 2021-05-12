Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/05/2021

Alt/Pop/Synthwave Artist, Arena Releases Official Music Video For Cover Of Van Halen's "Dreams"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rochester, NY, Alt/Pop/Synthwave Artist, Arena, has signed to Imagen Records. The band will release their brand new single "FEVER" to all digital outlets on June 4, 2021.

In addition, Arena has released their official music video/visualizer for their cover of Van Halen's "DREAMS." The cover features Producer/Songwriter/Guitarist, Justin "JD" deBlieck (Ice Nine Kills) on guitars with whom Arena is currently in the studio working on new music.
"When Imagen and I got into talks about me joining the roster, there was a mutual respect and transparency of expectations between both parties. They are a label that not only supports me having full creative control but a label ran by genuine music lovers. I felt they truly enjoyed the music and understand the vision. It will be exciting to watch a relationship grow and their future plans for both ARENA and Imagen unfold!" says Joey Arena.
"We're super excited to have Arena on Imagen Records... Joey is a creative force and we are looking forward to all the exciting places this journey will take us" adds Morgan Rose, Head of A&R Imagen Records/ Drummer for Sevendust.

After picking up his first guitar at the age of 10, Joey Arena knew there was no "Plan B," music is his purpose. Making friends with the road at the age of 17 and living one night at a time, the stages grew bigger as did the fans along the way. Arena grew up in a city of arts, Rochester, NY. The home to household names such as Lou Gramm and Steve Gadd; a geographical foundation in which he'd build a music career.
"DREAMS" can be Streamed/Downloaded here: https://ffm.to/dreams

"Arena's cover of 'Dreams,' could be my favorite cover anyone has done of any of my songs. I'll give it five stars and a must hear." - Sammy Hagar
"A drastic transformation! A risky one too, but Arena nailed it in such a way that it really underscores EVH's subtle genius behind the keys as the guitars take the backseat on this cover." - Joe DiVita- Loudwire.com






