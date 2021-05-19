Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Silver Lines - Alive - Released 19th May 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Silver Lines are a punk/indie band from Birmingham, West Midlands. They have developed a loyal fan base selling out their hometown gigs and have just returned from playing their first festival in the USA, The New Colossus, NYC with the likes of Tim Burgess (The Charlatans). Their singles have been championed by BBC Introducing and have had airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, and Radio X.

Alive is a summer anthem written for the people. The key message of the song is that anyone can change the world regardless of situation or circumstance but is also a comment on how regulated we are as a society. It is deliberately loose to give the song a live effortless feel. The whole piece is seamless, that naturally flows from one part to the next without clunky changes. Overall alive is all about attitude and making your own rules.






