Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & Luke Bryan Announce First Performance Dates For Exclusive Headliner Engagements At Resorts World Las Vegas

In an unprecedented announcement, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas
announce that global music stars Celine
Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry
and Luke Bryan
will become the founding headliners at the Strip's highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24, and will call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
their performing home. The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre will open its doors in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.
The star-studded performances will begin with Celine
Dion's return to Las Vegas
with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5. Carrie Underwood
follows in December with a six-show run of an exciting all-new production beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Katy Perry
will take the stage on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to launch a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances. Luke Bryan
will keep the party going in 2022 when he kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, Feb. 11.
Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, for all 30 shows will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.
Performance dates for each artist are as follows:
Celine
Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021
Carrie Underwood
(6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021
Katy Perry
(8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022
Luke Bryan: (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022
Citi is the official presale credit card of the headliner opening engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas
and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. The intimate venue will feature unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 265 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.
"Resorts World Las Vegas
is redefining the Las Vegas
hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
and look forward to the exciting performances to come."
"We're so happy that Celine
has decided to return to Las Vegas
in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas" said John Meglen President and Co-CEO of Concerts West, "and even more that she will be joined in the rotation by some of the greatest performing talent today: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan
and Katy Perry! This is a legendary lineup."
The four artists join Resorts World Las Vegas's previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto, creating an unmatched lineup of world-class entertainers set to take the stage at the Strip's most anticipated new resort opening June 24. All six stars recently appeared in the resort's visually stunning commercial in anticipation of the Resorts World Las Vegas
opening on June 24. The commercial premiered during the Academy Awards on April 25.
Additional show details and programming will be announced in the coming months. For more information about Resorts World Las Vegas, visit rwlasvegas.com or follow on Twitter or Instagram.
With more than 250 million albums sold around the world, Celine
is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music
Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music
Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music
Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. Known for revitalizing the modern-day Las Vegas
residency, Celine
remains the #1 and #2 highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas
residencies of all time.
Carrie Underwood
is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America
and the UK. All nine of her consecutive studio album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music
Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music
Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, including her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH, her fit52 app, and a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink.
Katy Perry
has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse
" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill
Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National
Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018.
Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s by dominating their charts during the last decade. Since his debut, Luke has garnered 26 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with over 54 million, has nearly 15 Billion streams and sold 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring
Break shows and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. Luke has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music
this April and he also holds two Entertainer honors by the Country Music
Association. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash
My Party, seven CMT Music
Awards, five Billboard Music
Awards, four American Music
Awards as well as being named the 'Most Heard Artist of the Decade' by Country Aircheck and the 'Artist Humanitarian Recipient' by the Country Radio
Broadcasters this February.