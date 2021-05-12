Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 12/05/2021

"Less Noise, More Music," An Exclusive Concert Event, Presented By Lucky Brand

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lucky Brand, the iconic retailer of American denim and apparel, is bringing back the joy of music through "Less Noise, More Music," an exclusive virtual concert event streamed from Pioneertown at Pappy + Harriet's, a NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) venue. Premiering on Lucky Brand's YouTube and Facebook pages and LiveXLive on Saturday, May 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST. "Less Noise, More Music" taps into Lucky Brand's deep-rooted connection to music and long-standing commitment to supporting artists and creators.
"For many of us, attending concerts has created some of our best memories. 'Less Noise, More Music' supports an industry that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while putting a spotlight on up-and-coming artists," said Alexandra Taylor, SVP, Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Lucky Brand.

"Less Noise, More Music" will be hosted by Tastemaker and Actor, Rachel Faulkner and will feature performances by emerging and established artists including Goody Grace, Blu DeTiger and Ritt Momney. Sponsors include Fender, HyperX, KOE, MVMT, Perfect Hydration, RollingStone, and Snack Pop.

The event will amplify NIVA's #SaveOurStages movement, which provides relief for independent venues shuttered by the pandemic. Preserving and nurturing the ecosystem of independent live performance venues and promoters throughout the United States, #SaveOurStages supports a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.

Starting on May 10th through May 23rd, customers will be able to enjoy the Lucky Brand Music Event experience through content touchpoints. One lucky winner will receive an artist signed concert tee, Lucky Brand x Fender guitar, $2500 Visa Gift Card, and $500 Lucky Brand Gift Card when they RSVP to the event or by entering on Lucky's social channels.
For additional information and to RSVP to the event, visit LuckyBrand.com/lessnoisemoremusic.






