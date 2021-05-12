DJ Khaled Notches 3rd No 1 Album In The US



Khaled Khaled is DJ Khaled's third Number One album in the US following Grateful (2017) and Major Key (2016). In addition to topping the Billboard 200, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG publishing client DJ Khaled has notched his third Number One album in the US on the Billboard 200 with his latest album release Khaled Khaled.The self-titled 12th studio album is an all-star affair featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Cardi B, H.E.R. Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Roddy Rich, Drake, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rock Ross, Puff Daddy, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy.Named after Khaled's first and last name, Khaled Khaled was preceded by the dual lead singles, 'Popstar' and 'Greece', both of which feature Drake and were released in July 2020. 'Popstar' peaked at Number One on the Canadian Billboard Hot 100 and number three in the US on the Billboard Hot 100 - where it is already 2x Platinum-certified. 'Greece' topped the charts in Greece, while going Top 10 in the US, Canada, and the UK. The single is officially certified Platinum in the US.Khaled Khaled is DJ Khaled's third Number One album in the US following Grateful (2017) and Major Key (2016). In addition to topping the Billboard 200, DJ Khaled also debuts on top the Billboard Artist 100.



